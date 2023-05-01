Father, son face theft charges after caught on video taking lumber from Guntersville construction site

A pair of men face theft charges for allegedly taking lumber from a Guntersville construction site.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said two men were captured on video April 16 taking lumber from the City Harbor Development on Scott Street.
Lakeside Investments officials posted the video on social media and received information leading to the identity of the male suspects.
Sims said deputies responded to a home on Ross Subdivision Road, Grant, where they recovered building materials allegedly taken from the construction site and an equipment trailer stolen from Springhill, Tn.
Brenton Carlisle, 55, of Grant, was arrested April 28 and charged with first-degree theft of property. He remains in the Marshall County Jail under a $25,000 bond.
James Carlisle, 31, also of Grant, was charged with first-degree theft of property April 16 and was later released from the Marshall County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.
James Carlisle is the son of Brenton Carlisle, Sims said.
Grant Police Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.