Lucas Spencer Holton
Altoona
Lucas Spencer Holton, 21, of Altoona, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Keith Franks and Rev. Harold Rutledge will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his parents, Jackie Stanley (Scott) and Michael Holton (Monica); sisters, Allison Jennings and Alissa Hillabrand; brothers, Michael Holton II and Mark Holton; step-brothers and step-sisters, Summer Clark, Jennifer Dopp (Chris), Jeremy Clayton, Corey Clark, and Clayton Clark; grandparents, Susie Landrum, Walter May, and Wayne Hanson; and special friends; Dan Hammond (Laura), Dylan Broom (Michelle), and Joey Broom (Khristie).
The family will accept flowers or you can make donations to Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department 3556 Red Hill Rd. Tallassee, AL 36078.
Margie (Sanders) Thrash
Albertville
Margie (Sanders) Thrash, 94, of Albertville, died March 16, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. March 19, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Rebecca Ogle (Bob); son, Tommy Thrash (Koleen Himes); sisters, Miriam Thom and Linda Petteway; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Sherrell “Dianne” Parrish
Albertville
Sherrell “Dianne” Parrish, 75, of Albertville, died March 13, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Services will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with Bro. Andy Hyde officiating. Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Survivors include daughters, Tammy Parrish and Tracey Hipp; sons, Jimmy Reese (Dawn) and Jason Parrish (Renee); a sister, Connie Harold; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Betty Morrow
Albertville
Betty Morrow, 85, of Albertville, died March 15, 2022, at her home.
Memorial visitation was Friday, March 18, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Moon; and a grandson.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
