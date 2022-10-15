GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson will try one of the most complex murder cases in county history beginning next week.
Johnson said he’s looking forward to the trial’s beginning as a way to help victims’ families heal.
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, 56, has been in custody since July 2018 when he allegedly killed three people in Guntersville. He now faces seven counts of capital murder in connection to the murders of Colton Lee, 7; his great-grandmother, Marie Martin; and her neighbor, Martha Reliford, in Guntersville in July 2018 while Spencer was out on parole.
At the time of Spencer’s arrest, Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said it took 42 hours and 16 minutes from the initial call until Spencer was apprehended.
The triple murders on Mulberry Street shocked Guntersville at the time and brought calls for justice for the victims from a variety of people, including state Attorney General Steve Marshall.
“I’m simply going to say we want to get this case to trial,” Johnson said. “Certainly, we want to get it done for the families more than anything.”
Johnson expects the trial to garner a lot of attention, from the public, victims’ families and the media.
“I expect we will see a lot of people in the courthouse for this trial,” Johnson said. “We will have a large number of victims’ family members. It’s going to be a lot busier and more crowded than your average day at the courthouse.”
Circuit Court Judge Tim Riley will hear the trial, which is expected to last at least two weeks.
Johnson said the capital murder trial coupled with extensive pre-trial media coverage has forced the court to summon more than the average number of potential jurors.
“It is a capital case,” he said. “There is going to be a lengthier jury selection process.
“A lot has been said and written about this case. We expect there will be folks in the potential juror pool that has read or heard something about the case before now.
“We want to make sure to have enough potential jurors available that we are able to empanel a jury that is fair and impartial.
“It is normal procedure to order extra potential jurors when the case is high profile and there has been more publicity than normal.”
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said those coming to conduct business at the courthouse in Guntersville can expect to see a larger than normal presence of deputies inside and outside the courthouse.
“We are beefing up security because of the sensitive nature of this case,” Guthrie said. “We want to make sure there are no issues inside the courtroom, outside the courtroom or around the courthouse.”
Anyone entering the courthouse will go through a metal detector and all bags will be checked prior to entry.
No handguns, pocketknives or metal implements — such as tweezers or scissors — will be allowed.
“If these types of things are found on your person or in your bag, it is going to slow down the screening process,” Guthrie said. “Leave those types of things in your vehicle or at home.”
He said once inside, those wishing to attend the trial will be screened a second time at the courtroom door. The process will remain in place throughout the duration of the trial.
Case background
Spencer was initially sent to prison in the 1980s on multiple convictions and was granted parole and released in January 2018, authorities have said. He was supposed to stay at a halfway house in Birmingham for six months but left after only a few weeks.
Spencer then travelled to Guntersville where he had several run-ins with the law before the slayings took place in July.
Spencer is believed to have allegedly killed the three victims for money. Spencer was released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for robbery in Franklin County and made his way to Guntersville.
Johnson said Spencer was sleeping on park benches most nights, but then became familiar with the victims’ neighborhood at Mill Village in Guntersville. Johnson said as Spencer ran out of money, Spencer allegedly attempted to rob the victims. Reliford, the first victim, was killed some unknown amount of time before the second and third victims, Martin and Lee. Autopsy reports showed Reliford died after being struck with the “flat end of a hatchet” and then stabbed. Spencer allegedly took an unspecified amount of money, left and did not return to the scene, Johnson said. Spencer allegedly chose Martin as his next target. Martin was strangled and then stabbed according to autopsy reports. Colton, who was visiting his great grandmother, died from blunt force trauma according to autopsy reports.
Motions and milestones
• In May 2019, the victims’ families received a $1 million settlement from the State of Alabama – the maximum damages allowed under state law.
The families alleged Spencer was wrongfully paroled and the state failed to supervise him, resulting in the deaths of Martin, Lee and Reliford.
The actual amount families receive from the settlement will be less due to attorney’s fees.
• Attorneys for Spencer filed motions in 2019 to prevent “in-memoriam” apparel to be worn during his trial. According to the motion, the victims’ family members have worn “in-memoriam” T-shirts to court and attorneys are asking the judge to ban them for his trial.
Spencer’s attorneys said, “this type of apparel being worn during the trial would serve only to inflame the passions of the jury in violation of the defendant’s right to a fair trial guaranteed by the state and federal constitutions.”
• In June 2021, Spencer was brought to Marshall County from Kilby Prison for a hearing. When he arrived at the Marshall County Jail, a body scanner discovered a concealed shank on Spencer’s person.
He was ordered to be held in the county jail in solitary lockdown following the incident. His trial was set to begin Jan. 10, 2022.
• During parole hearings in August 2022, Spencer was denied parole in a hearing previously scheduled in connection to earlier charges.
His parole was revoked after he was charged with the murders of Lee, Martin and Reliford. Parole Board officials said after any parole is revoked, reconsideration hearings are required and Spencer’s multiple capital murder charges do not affect his eligibility for parole.
• September 2022 brought motions filed by Spencer’s attorneys asking the state to prohibit the death penalty because the defendant is intellectually disabled.
His attorneys said he was not eligible for the death penalty under Alabama law because he “suffers from significantly subaverage intellectual functioning.”
Spencer was tested in December of 2021 and was determined to have “extremely low range” intelligence scores. Court documents show he failed multiple grades in school and never learned to read or write.
State officials countered with a response stating Spencer does not meet the definition of a disabled person under Alabama law. Court records show Spencer tested significantly higher when he took previous intelligence tests with the Alabama Department of Corrections. The filing said the state believes Spencer has the “ability to feign his responses” to make his IQ seem lower than it really is.
Editor’s Note: Follow our coverage of the trial by reading future editions of The Reporter and following along online at SandMountainReporter.com.
