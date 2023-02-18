DOUGLAS — Katlynn Brothers began excelling for the Douglas Eagles varsity track team as an eighth-grader.
A girls school record holder in a couple of running events, Brothers has also developed into one of the best female javelin competitors in school history. Thanks to her success throwing the javelin, her track career will continue at the next level, as she signed with the University of Montevallo during a Jan. 25 ceremony at DHS.
The NCAA Division II Falcons compete in the Gulf South Conference.
“My dad was sitting at work one time, and he was like, ‘I’m just going to start emailing colleges,’ and one of them was Montevallo,” Brothers said. “And then Montevallo got back, and they were like we were already looking into you, because I was in the top 20 returners on MileSplit.”
MileSplit is a network for high school track and field and cross country websites. It facilitates the publishing and business process for state webmasters and provides in-depth state-by-state coverage of the sport.
Jason Brothers sent videos of his daughter competing in the javelin to Montevallo, which led to the university inviting her for a visit.
“I fell in love with Montevallo,” Brothers said. “The architecture, great history, I’m a history nerd, and I love the history behind it. They actually have a building that’s an old aircraft hangar where the athletes work out. That’s one place I fell in love.
“The coach, he treats his athletes … he treats them as athletes, but he also treats them as a human being. He cares about them not only physically but how they are mentally.”
Because there’s no javelin event for indoor track, Brothers competed in the 60 meters, 400 meters and 4x2 relay and also served as an alternate for all events except the mile.
She’s the DHS girls record holder in the 60 meters and 400 meters.
During the outdoor season, her events are the 100 meters, 200 meters, 4x1 relay and the javelin. She’s an alternate for the 4x4 relay.
“Sometimes at meets I’m running around like a chicken with my head cut off,” Brothers said. “I’ll throw one throw, then I’ll have to go run a 100, and I’ll throw another throw and then have to go run a 200. There’s no breaks.
“That’s what happened at sectionals last year. Thank God, I did win sectionals last year. Right after I got done with my third throw, they were like, ‘4x1 finals.’ And I was like, ‘oh, no.’ So, I had to run down the steep hill at Guntersville [to the track].”
Brothers won the Class 5A, Section 4 and Marshall County javelin championships in 2022. She finished 12th in the AHSAA State Meet as a junior, improving from an 18th place finish as a sophomore.
“My goals are to beat the school record, keep my sectional and county titles and then at least make top three or top five at state,” Brothers said of her senior season.
She threw the javelin 109 feet last year. The DHS girls record is 117 feet.
Brothers didn’t dream it would lead to a college scholarship when she began throwing the javelin.
“I just picked it up eighth grade year and I was like, ‘this ain’t going to be nothing serious,’ and I stuck with it and have been training a lot, and finally it’s a passion that I have now,” she said.
“I’ll be honest with you. All four, four and a half years, I have changed techniques. This year, I finally got the proper technique down.
“One thing that people don’t know about javelin is it’s a lot of mechanics, it’s a lot of moving and finding the right parts and momentum. There’s a lot of science behind it that people don’t understand. One little iffy, and you throw it too far straight or too far down or something like that, and it messes up your score.
“A lot of people also don’t understand you can be the skinniest person in the world and throw 100 feet. It’s all about technique. You don’t need humongous muscles or anything like that. You’ve just got to have your technique right and what’s in your heart and what’s in your mind right.”
