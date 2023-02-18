Douglas senior track star Katlynn Brothers signed with Montevallo on Jan. 25. Celebrating the achievement with her are her parents, Joni and Jason Brothers; and back row, from left, Beth Bradford, DHS athletic trainer; Skylar Baugh and Braedy McCoy, Eagle coaches; and Brian Sauls, DHS principal. Joni Brothers holds Abigail Bradford, Beth’s daughter. Katlynn Brothers works as a student trainer for the Eagles. “Beth has become one of the biggest people in my life, and that’s what I’m going to college for is to be an athletic trainer,” Brothers said.