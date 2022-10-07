BOAZ, Ala. — Weeks after competing in the National Xball League (NXL) Windy City Major in Chicago, Illinois, the Sand Mountain Shooters Club (SMSC) paintball team is working hard for its final major event of the year in Kissimmee, Florida.
“We didn’t do as well as we had hoped for in Chicago,” said Rick Cooper, who is a coach and organizer for the team. “But our kids learned a lot, got to meet some of the pros and have a lot of fun.”
SMSC competes in Division 5, 5-Man of the NXL Pro Paintball Circuit. The NXL is considered the premier tournament paintball circuit across North America and Europe.
The Windy City Major was third event of the year-long series that SMSC competed in. In March, the team competed in the NXL Sunshine State Major in Kissimmee, Florida, and in late April, the team traveled to Dallas, Texas, for the NXL Lone Star Open.
Cooper said the team looks forward to returning to Kissimmee in November to compete in the NXL World Cup Championships.
“We’re building,” Cooper said. “We’ve had teams off and on over the years, but this is the first time our kids have really shown interest and wanted to compete.
“They’ve got passion,” he said. “We have a few kids that are old enough to drive, and they’re up here almost every day practicing, working on conditioning, fundamentals, and just doing everything they can to gear up for the World Cup.”
SMSC has a team of 10, including Brayden Baker, Landan Baker, Dawson Boyd, Aricka Cooper, Stuart Evers, Josiah Glidewell, James Kelley, Alex Sims, T.J. Strother and Dreama Tingle. The team is coached by Daniel Baker, James Kelley and Cooper.
SMSC, located in Boaz, is home to a paintball course and shooting range, offering firearm training and instruction, as well as firearm repair.
About Paintball
Paintball is a competitive team shooting sport in which players eliminate opponents from play by hitting them with spherical dye-filled gelatin capsules called paintballs that break upon impact. Paintballs are usually shot using low-energy air weapons called paintball markers that are powered by compressed air or carbon dioxide and were originally designed for remotely marking trees and cattle.
The game was reportedly invented in May 1981 in New Hampshire by Hayes Noel, a Wall Street stock trader, and Charles Gaines, an outdoorsman and writer. According to a report by The New York Times Magazine, a debate arose between them about whether a city-dweller had the instinct to survive in the woods against a man who had spent his youth hunting, fishing and building cabins. The two men came across an advertisement for a paint gun in a farm catalogue and were inspired to use it to settle their argument with 10 other men, all in individual competition, eventually creating the sport of paintball.
In addition to being played in a formal sporting level with organized competition that involves major tournaments, professional teams and players, the sport is also played for recreation.
Paintball technology is used by military forces, law enforcement, paramilitary and security organizations to supplement military or other training.
