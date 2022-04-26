A pair of Albertville residents were flown to Huntsville Hospital after a motorcycle wreck and police chase Friday.
According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, Henry Green, 27, and Jessica Sprayberry, 31, both of Albertville, were critically injured and subsequently flown by medical helicopters to Huntsville Hospital from the Albertville Regional Airport.
Cartee said Green was driving a 2015 Suzuki GSXR600L5 motorcycle in Guntersville at about 12:24 p.m. Friday. Guntersville Police attempted to stop Green for not displaying a license plate but Green sped off, leading officers on a high-speed chase.
Officers pursued Green along U.S. 431, into the Guntersville Walmart parking lot, down Red Barn Road and onto Alabama 205 into Albertville. Officers lost sight of the motorcycle in the area of Cahill Road and terminated the pursuit.
Shortly after terminating the pursuit, Albertville Police received a 911 call seeking help for a motorcycle wreck at the intersection of Burns and Logan streets.
“Upon their arrival, officers realized the motorcycle and its occupants matched the description of the earlier pursued motorcycle,” Cartee said.
Green allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Burns and Logan streets, striking the rear passenger side of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as it crossed the intersection.
The driver of the truck was not injured. The truck sustained damage to the rear end and was able to be driven from the scene.
A spokesperson for Huntsville Hospital said Tuesday Green was listed in good condition. However, Sprayberry was not found in the hospital records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.