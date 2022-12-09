SARDIS CITY, Ala. — On Nov. 30, the Central Alabama Community College softball program returned to Sardis High School for the second time during the month to add another one of the Lady Lions’ senior stars to its 2023-24 roster.
Family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators packed the school library to celebrate with Valerie Owens as she joined Kayden Tarvin in signing with the Trojans.
Owens is the daughter of Sardis faculty members Van and Teri Owens. Van is the Lions’ varsity boys basketball coach while Teri serves as an assistant softball coach.
“Valerie will be behind the plate or at third base,” CACC head coach Greg Shivers said. “It’s possible she could move some other places, but those are the two we’re looking at her.”
Shivers, who is in his 23rd season at the Alexander City college, said Owens will “definitely” contribute as a freshman.
“We’re very excited to have her,” he said. “She has a commanding presence, and her and Kayden will be able to work really well together.”
Tarvin, a pitcher, signed with Central Alabama on Nov. 4.
“Not only is this good for Sardis, it’s good for the Owens family,” Sardis head coach Richey Lee said. “Having that combination of Valerie at catcher and Kayden at pitcher has always been good for us, and obviously they’re going to be good for Central too.
“Valerie is one of those players that is vocal. That’s one thing that helps us out with certain areas, especially on defense, with her being able to help her teammates get in places they need to be.
“I’ve enjoyed coaching her the last three years on varsity, and overall, the last five or six years just in the process of her moving up and through the program.”
Owens’ performance helped the Lions reach the Class 5A State Tournament in 2021. Sardis won the 5A, Area 13 Tournament championship last season and finished third in the East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
For the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Lions will compete in 5A, Area 13 against Boaz, Douglas and Southside.
“This group of seniors really allowed us to go back to State in 2021,” Lee said.
“Being able to do this in 2023 after missing it last year by one game, it would be special. We’re hoping to be able to get down there [to Oxford] and win it this year.
“The games we play up to that point will prepare us for that. Our area has gotten a little bit tougher, which is going to be good for us, and we’ll see where everything falls as we play.”
Al Hecklenski, of Hoover, coaches the EC Bullets, Owens’ travel ball team. He attended the ceremony along with Chad Watts, of Hoover, who coached Owens when she played with Impact Gold. Teri Owens said Impact Gold has merged with EC Bullets.
Watts spoke during the ceremony, offering praise to Owens and her family.
“Van, you and Teri have done an amazing job with Valerie,” Watts said. “There’s no difference if she’s 0-for-4 or she’s 4-for-4. There’s no difference if she threw two people out at second base or she missed two. Her demeanor and the way she plays the game … your attitude, your energy, your passion and your love for being out there. You make everybody around you better, always.
“Your talents as a softball player are amazing. Your talents as a human being are unique. I know you’re excited about the next four years, and I’m excited about the four years and the years after that, because I intend to be calling you when softball is over to try and get you to come and work with me. You have that kind of talent.
“Your life is just beginning. Your true mark on this world is not going to be in softball, it’s going to be on all the other things these two folks [her parents] have put in you and you have decided as a choice in who you wanted to become. You’re a special kid and a special player to me, and I have enjoyed every moment coaching you, every single moment.”
