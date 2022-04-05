Dear Editor,
A very good friend of mine asked me why he had not seen any letters from me to the ‘Reporter’ in a while and I replied that I think that both The Reporter and me thought it was time to give it a break!
He told me that he had a good idea for a letter. I warned him that if I did not have a passion for the subject, I could not write the letter! He wanted me to ask The Reporter why they did not give more coverage to the Snead State Community College baseball program.
Although I’ve never attended a class there, Snead State is definitely something I have a passion for.
I realize the newspaper business is not what it used to be and budgets are tight, but maybe I have an idea to get a Sand Mountain Reporter Beat Writer’ for all things Snead State!
Whether it be men’s baseball, lady’s softball, volleyball, cheerleading or a science competition, have a beat writer there to cover it!
How do you pay for it? Corporate sponsors and interns!
I’ll guarantee there are many businesses who would love to have their names affixed to the “Crown Jewel” of the Sand Mountain area, Snead State Community College! Also, I feel there are hundreds of students, both at Snead and our local high schools that would love to get their foot in the door to a career in journalism!
Who knows? There may be a young Shannon Allen out there just waiting for a chance!
John B Thompson
Boaz
