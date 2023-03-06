BOAZ, Ala. – Anyone nterested in becoming a Snead State Community College Cheerleader is urged to come out and show their Parson spirit.
This weekend, the Snead State Community College Cheerleading Team is scheduled to host an open practice, with tryouts to scheduled in the coming weeks, Head Cheer Coach Adam Rhoden announced.
On Sunday, March 5, the cheer squad will host an open practice from 3-5 p.m. at Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium for anyone interested in trying out.
Tryouts will follow Sunday, March 19, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium.
Scholarships are available, Rhoden said.
For more information, contact Rhoden at arhoden@snead.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.