Pauline Coody
Albertville
Ms. Pauline Coody, 92, of Albertville, passed away on June 5, 2022.
Pauline is survived by her sons, Roger Coody Sr., and William Coody (Gale); daughter, Joyce Renfroe (Randy); sister, Nell Ogle; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great- great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held Wednesday June 8, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery on Hustleville Road in Albertville, with Bros. Gary Swords and Carrie Sims officiating.
Wanda Reed
Boaz
Mrs. Wanda Reed, 80, of Boaz, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Reed is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jimmie and William Claxton, of Georgia, Jennifer and Ricky Taunton, of Boaz, and Craig Davis, of Albertville; son and daughter-in-law, James and Debby Reed, of Texas; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and chosen sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Kita Lang, and Buster and Karen Land.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethsaida Baptist Church or 2nd Chance Animal Shelter.
William Robert
Reever III
Guntersville
William Robert Reever III, 69, of Guntersville, died June 19, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
A celebration will be held at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Nira Prince
Fyffe
Nira Prince, 71, of Fyffe, died June 20, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center East.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Christopher Ledbetter; a granddaughter; and two special grandchildren.
Lonnie Bailey
Boaz
Lonnie Bailey, 67, of Boaz, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service was Friday, June 24, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Rickey Fowler officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Bailey; son, Sammy Bailey; daughters, Amy Morgan (Brian) and Tina Green (Allen); two grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Mitchell Bailey, Goble Bailey, Eileen Cole, Alma Jean Baird, Mary Salyer and Loretta Prater; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
James “Jimmy”
Jarmon
Boaz
James “Jimmy” Jarmon, 81, of Boaz, passed away June 22, 2022, at Crossville Health and Rehab.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Jarmon; children, James and Joseph Jarmon and Lisa Collins (Randall); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters and three brothers.
The family has chosen cremation; a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Billy Douglas Palmer
Albertville
Billy Douglas Palmer, 77, of Albertville, died May 22, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center East.
Visitation was Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with graveside services at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Bro. Chris Johnson officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny Palmer; daughter, Paige Lightsey (Tim); son, Col. Jim Palmer (Jennifer); and four grandchildren.
Amanda Renee
Marrero
Birmingham
Amanda Renee Marrero, 38, of Birmingham, died June 19, 2022, at her home.
Services were Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Reggie Burns officiating. Burial was in Douglas Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Alejandro Marrero; daughter, Courtney Whaley; son, Nathan Whaley; parents, Timothy Sims and Loresa Sims; and brothers, Chris Sims and Dewayne Sims (Paula).
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.