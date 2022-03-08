Seven Democratic candidates from across the county and state drew a large crowd to the March meeting of the Marshall County Democratic Club.
Coming the farthest was Rick Neighbors from Hackleburg, who is running to represent the 4th U.S. Congressional District. Neighbors has challenged 13-term incumbent Robert Aderholt three times before and has a primary election challenger, so he laid out his argument as to why he was the best pick on May 24 to face Aderholt in November.
Neighbors, who volunteered and served three times during the Viet Nam war, is the son of a sharecropper. He dropped out of high school to serve and eventually earned a master’s degree. Known as a thoughtful Mr. Rogers-type guy, Neighbors said he was tired of the incumbent ignoring the needs of the district and most voters’ lack of understanding of how they were voting against their own interests.
“While Aderholt is living the life of Riley in his million-dollar home in Alexandria, Virginia the people of District 4 are dealing with unsafe water, unsafe roads, poor healthcare, and failing schools. This is reality for many of our neighbors,” the candidate said. “I won’t ignore my neighborhood.” Neighbors also speaks fluent Spanish.
Will Boyd drove from Hoover and kicked off the speech. A church bishop, Boyd energized the packed room. He holds a master’s degree in engineering and is one of the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate in the May 24 primary. Boyd laid out his argument as to why he was the best pick to take on the GOP nominee in November. And he stressed the importance of Democratic turnout in its party’s election.
“Democrats must show up and choose their party’s nominee. We don’t participate in the other party’s election process,” said Boyd. “We need to choose the very best person in our own party.”
Local candidates for State House of Representatives Ben Alford and Herb Neu were well-received by their fellow Club members. Alford of Albertville is running in District 26 which covers the southern portion of Marshall County and Neu of Grant is running in District 27 which makes up the northern part of the county.
Retired pastor Alford has a lifetime of public service. Just as he had a calling to become a priest, Alford feels a strong need to help Alabama be a better place for all. He delivered a serious message about serving your community through caring leadership. Alford is also fluent in Spanish.
Publisher Herb Neu attracted lots of attention with his “More Herb. Less Wes” message on his campaign materials and gave several kitchen-table examples of why “truth matters” to the voters of his district. He told a story of a man in the room who was “speaking truth to power” and why it was important that voters do the same.
Anthony Nunnelley for sheriff and Nell Hannon for coroner spoke as the county Democratic candidates.
Nunnelley, of Guntersville, is a retired police chief with 30 years of law enforcement experience. He spoke of 21st century policing, “demilitarizing” the police and serving all the people of Marshall County fairly. One of Nunnelley’s greatest concerns was what he sees as the present sheriff’s alleged failure to effectively reduce the illegal drug activity despite the increase in manpower and resources. He vowed to be a working sheriff and not to politicize the position.
Hannon, of Grant, a certified registered nurse practitioner who owns two health clinics, is the only medical professional in the race for coroner. Her credentials give her the legal ability to declare a deceased person dead and to sign death certificates.
“Serious situations require serious credentials,” Hannon said. “During my previous run for coroner, I stated the need for a central office and glad to see that the county is now exploring that choice. But Marshall County doesn’t need a free-standing building outfitted with body coolers and other unnecessary equipment at the taxpayers’ expense like my opponent is proposing,” Hannon explained.
Alford, Neu, Nunnelley and Hannon are unopposed in their party. As the presumptive nominees, they get to forgo the primary election. Their names will appear on the ballot in November.
Lisa Ward for Alabama Senate District 21 lives in Tuscaloosa County. She closed out the evening of speeches with a message to Democrats to continue to fight for “what’s right” and the rights of others. Many of the other speakers had attributed Ward’s relentless messaging to them for their candidacies.
The Marshall County Democratic Club is planning a second Meet the Candidates event for their April 5 meeting. One of the speakers will be Chad Chig Martin for governor.
