Billy DeWayne Gillilan
Boaz
Mr. Billy DeWayne Gillilan, 83, of Manor House, Boaz, died on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bishop Steve Clevenger and Bishop Michael Knight officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Gillilan was born in Union Grove, Alabama on August 19, 1938, to Jay and Pauline Gillilan. He was married to the love of his life the former Laura Murray for 66 years. He was a retired tire company salesman, insurance salesman and minister of music.
Mr. Gillilan is survived by his wife, Laura Murray Gillilan, of Boaz; sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie D. and Malana Gillilan, of Boaz, and Kevin L. and Naomi Gillilan, of Montana; daughter and son-in-law, Penelope J. and Steve Clevenger, of Missouri; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, Marlin and Gina Gillilan, of Boaz, and Charlene Gillilan, of Boaz; sisters and brother-in-law, Bobbie Gillilan Bearden and Meglinda and Richard Price, all of Boaz; and special friends, Robert and Vera Roberson, R. C. Busha and Chuck Diamond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Pauline Gillilan; brother, Myron Gillilan; and brother-in-law, Charles Bearden.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to American Cancer Society or to the family.
Minnie Lou Holland
Horton
Mrs. Minnie Lou Holland, 83 of Moman Road, Horton, died on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service was on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Douglas First Baptist Church, Douglas with Bros. Chuck Knight, Tony Holland and Justin Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Holland is survived by her husband, Wayne Holland, of Horton; son and daughter-in-law, Bro. Tony and Judy Holland, of Horton; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Charlie Lang, of Rainbow City; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Betty Sue Bright
Albertville
Betty Sue Bright, 72, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Brashers Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Whitt Hibbs officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Alton Bright; daughter, Kim Benson (Bert); son, Allen Bright (Kim); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Garrison (D. J.); brother, Danny Minshew (Teresa); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Brenda Gray Stoner
Boaz
Brenda Gray Stoner, 74, of Boaz, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service was Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment was in Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Angie and Louie Walls, of Georgia, and Lezlie and Brandon Bruce, of Boaz; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and George Kilpatrick, of Boaz.
Charline Carter
Albertville
Charline Carter, 96, of Albertville, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
A graveside service was 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Union Grove #1 Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Isbell of Tennessee; sons, Crawford Carter (Carron), of N.C., Jonathan Carter (Beth), of Gadsden, and Scott Carter (Rhonda) of Huntsville; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Carter, of Albertville; brother, Danny Pearson (Armenda), of Oklahoma; sisters, Betty Hendrix, of Tennessee, and Mary Moberly, of Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren; 12 great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Delois Ann Sutddard Parker
Gadsden
Delois Ann Studdard Parker, 78, of Gadsden, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Clayton Cemetery in Gadsden. Rev. Ray Johnson will officiate the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Ron Studdard (Leah), Michael Studdard, Pam Prestridge, and Connie Leal (Phillip); and two grandchildren.
Franklin Delano Mullens
Arab
Franklin Delano Mullens, 66, of Arab, died Dec. 15, 2021, at his home.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home will assist the family. A celebration of life will be held for the family and Mr. Mullens will be cremated. His cremains will be taken in part to Florida to be spread on his favorite fishing hole and then part taken to West Virginia to be spread on Kopperston Mountain, near his old homestead.
Mr. Mullens is survived by his wife, Loretta Toler Mullens; his sons, Franklin “Dale” and Kevin Mullens, both of Arab; his daughters-in-law, Jessica Mullens, Lesley Mullens and Tonya Mullens (Eric) Calhoun; six grandsons; three granddaughters; brothers, Oza Jr (Joann) Mullens, Pinkey (Kathy) Mullens, Bobby Mullens and Leland Mullens; and his sisters, Judy Mullens and Carrie Mullens.
Henry “H.C.”
Clark Jr.
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Henry “H.C.” Clark Jr., 80, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home.
Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Visitation will continue Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home in Albertville. Graveside services will follow.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Norton Clark; son, Henry (Anita) Clark, of Austin, Texas; daughters, Darlene (Steve) Spence, of Murfreesboro, Cecily (Alex) Grigoriou, of Baltimore, MD; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, David Clark; sisters, Nancy (Niels) Andersen, Judy Yates; several nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.
Jerry Preston Bishop
Attalla
Jerry Preston Bishop, 70, of Attalla, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at his home.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Tonita Bishop; son, Michael Bishop; daughter, Jennifer (Cory) Pearson; three grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kathryn Griffith and Linda Bishop; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Kristina Roberts Sawyer
Albertville
Kristina Roberts Sawyer, 42, of Albertville, died Dec. 15, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Memorial services were Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Trinity Tabernacle Church of God Albertville with Bro. Chad Hallcox officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Blake Roberts; two sons, Dakota Sawyer and Dakota Thacker; and a sister, Kartrina Sawyer.
Mary Ann Whitt
Boaz
Mary Ann Whitt, 81, of Boaz, died Dec. 20, 2021, at her home.
Services will be Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
Survivors include her daughters, Susanne Newby, Ann Marie Stephens (Lynn), Janice Terrell (Scott), Elizabeth Walker (Marcus), and Pamela Whitt (Pedro Zacarias); son, James Whitt (Vickie); sisters, Juanita Brand and Willa Mae Williams; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren ; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mary “Grace” Croley
Geraldine
Mary “Grace” Croley, 83, of Geraldine, died Dec. 19, 2021, at her home.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery in the Painter community.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Croley; and a son, Charles Stanley Painter.
Patsy “Pat” Estes
Albertville
Patsy “Pat” Estes, 77, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a graveside service at 11:30 Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden. Rev. Mike Springfield will officiate. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Scott Estes (Kathy); daughters, Sherry Ford (Marty) and Misty Estes; and five grandchildren.
Rodney Snow
Albertville
Rodney Snow, 61, of Albertville, died Dec. 19, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Sweet Home Baptist Church of Guntersville. Pastor Marline Smith will officiate. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his mother, Pauline Snow; sister, Diane Roberts; and brothers, Richard Snow (Brenda) and Johnny Snow (Charlotte).
