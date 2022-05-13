The Marshall County Commission and other county employees have been named as defendants in a lawsuit for allegedly violating a citizen’s right to free speech.
Gary Wayne Wright II, of Arab, filed the suit Thursday claiming the county’s picketing resolution violates the First Amendment and is, therefore, unconstitutional.
“Marshall County violated Wright’s First Amendment right by denying him his ability to freely exercise his right to speak on public property,” the lawsuit stated. “Wright has suffered and will suffer irreparable harm, including the deprivation of his constitutional rights.”
Adopted in December 2020, the resolution lays out guidelines for protesting or “picketing,” and requires protesters to apply for a permit before demonstrating on county property, including both county courthouses. It further states groups must be limited to no more than 30 people, and they must remain at least 21-feet from either courthouse building. No two groups will be allowed to picket at the same time or place, as well.
Wright addressed the commission during a work session Wednesday asking the commissioners to immediately repeal the resolution.
“I’ve read the county picketing resolution very closely, and not only is it clearly unconstitutional, but when one delves into the true legislative history and the documented abuse of this resolution in court — the dark past of Alabama’s racial animus comes quite clearly into focus,” Wright said.
Since the commission did not act during the meeting, Wright filed the suit, naming nine defendants including each of the four county commissioners, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, county attorney Clint Maze, Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims and Administrative Assistant to the Chairman Rhonda McCoy.
The lawsuit gives five causes of action against the county, including three counts of violating the First Amendment, one count of violating the 14th Amendment, which guarantees due process under that law, and one count for “conspiracy to deprive civil rights.” It goes on to list specific dates when Wright claims the resolution hindered him from protesting and adds that it may hinder him from “rapid-response” protesting in the future due to the time needed to seek a permit.
“When members of the community assembled and peaceably protested local police violence, they were met only with more police violence and intimidation,” the lawsuit stated. “The resolution is unconstitutionally vague as written, and was solely intended to abridge, burden and chill the exercise of the civil rights of local citizens.”
The resolution was drafted by Maze more than a year ago after months of mounting tensions between groups protesting over a Confederate monument and flag located at the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville. While some complained about the resolution when it was passed regarding its validity, including the ACLU of Alabama, Maze told The Reporter he’s as confident now as he was then that it does not violate anyone’s rights and would hold up under the strictest of legal scrutiny.
“The Marshall County picketing resolution only deals with the non-public forum of the courthouse grounds and the interior of the courthouse,” he said. “It does not in any way deal with the public forum of streets and sidewalks surrounding the courthouse.”
He said U.S. courts have routinely upheld regulations on protesting in and around courthouse properties as long as the regulations are content neutral, narrowly tailored to achieve a “significant government interest” and leave open other avenues of expression.
“We believe that this resolution certainly adheres to [that],” Maze said.
Beyond calling for injunctive relief by repealing the resolution, Wright, a veteran with PTSD, is also seeking approximately $60,000 in damages due to “traumatic interactions” with county officials and the alleged violations of his free speech.
