Elisa “Nonnie” Wester
Boaz
Elisa “Nonnie” Wester, 52, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Sand Mountain Cowboy Church. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Boaz. Rev. Michael Marsh will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Wester; son, Tyler Stone; one granddaughter; mother, Lois Garner; brothers, Steve Garner (Inise), Kyle Garner (Ann) and Ronnie Garner; and sister, Beth Meeks (Don).
Monica Perez
Albertville
Monica Perez, 40, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral services were Friday, March 3, 2023, at The Chapel of the Holy Cross. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Lauriano Hernandez; sons, Brandon and Brian Hernandez; parents, Andres Perez and Evelia Trejo; brothers and sisters, Marta Perez, Mariana Perez and Miguel Trejo.
Rachel Bell Newsome
Sylvania
Rachel Bell Newsome, 81, of Sylvania, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Rayburn Newsome, of Sylvania; son, Robin Newsome, of Sylvania; daughters, Sherry Jones (Mark), of Boaz, and Stacie Lynn Newsome, of Sylvania; brothers, Clinton Bell, of Henagar, Jimmy Bell, of Homer, Ga., and Danny Bell, of Milledgeville, Ga.; sister, Rhonda Edwards, of Neptune Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Vera Winfrey
Boaz
Vera Winfrey, 90, of Boaz, died February 28, 2023, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Graveside services were Friday, March 3, 2023, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Adam Burgess speaking. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Campbell (Hamp), Kathy Wilks, and Patricia Hestand; sons, Mike Winfrey (Delora) and Jeff Winfrey (Jill); brother, Dennis Clark (Janice); brother-in-law, Melvin Winfrey (Eugenia); seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Elsie M. Chaffin
Horton
Elsie M. Chaffin, 92, of Horton, died February 27, 2023, at her home.
Services were Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dan Floyd officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Melinda Vines; chosen daughter, Mary Jo Pankey; son, Lind Chaffin (Charlotte Busha); four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
