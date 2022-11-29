GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Steve Provost of Barge Design made his report to the Guntersville City Council Monday night on the best possible location for the Veterans Freedom Park. A group of private citizens, mostly made up veterans, has been working towards establishing a veterans park in Guntersville for about 18 months now.
A site that both the veterans committee and the Council agree on has been the main stumbling block.
Provost said his firm evaluated four sites and he recommended a site to the left of the Guntersville Farmers Market. That is NOT a site that has been discussed previously, at least not publicly.
He said it meets the criteria laid out by the veterans committee for a park:
• Proximity to the walking trail (he called it “the greenway”)
• Availability of parking
• Availability of restrooms (a new restroom facility is being built directly behind the Farmers Market)
• Visibility from the road
• A park-like setting
• Views of the lake
A “con” he noted for the site was limited room for expansion, but he said the site is large enough to hold the semi-circle plaza with monuments and flags to each of the armed services that is the centerpiece of the veterans committee design.
The other sites analyzed by Barge were Lurleen Drive near the pavilion (Provost called it “the rock quarry”) but he said it’s too harsh and it would be difficult to establish green plants and get utilities there. He also said while it is adjacent to the greenway, it is across the street from it.
“We want the veterans park to be something people see and can visit every day,” he said. He said the space is so vast at Lurleen, the park could get lost and it could end up just being used for special occasion ceremonies, such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“That is not what we want,” Provost said.
In evaluating the sites, he said, Barge took the basic design the veterans committee had come up with and superimposed it on each site.
The two other sites Barge evaluated were the “green space” next to the Rotary Cabin – which is the preferred site for the veterans committee – and the space to the left of the Rotary Cabin and behind the Farmers Market.
Provost said there are apparently “geotechnical” issues with the green space site. A portion of the site has sunk and there were apparently some “inappropriate fill” materials used there at some point. But that is closer to the road and not near the walking trail where the veterans had indicated they would like the park. Provost also said the proximity of the eagle’s nest could cause construction issues.
The site behind the Farmers Market lacks visibility from the road and would not work because of that, Provost said. He said there is also significant drainage that goes through that site that they’d have to work around with the design if the park were to be located there.
He said the city had tasked Barge with looking at Sunset Drive and coming up with another site on their own with no input from city employees. That’s how they came up with the site to the left of the Farmers Market.
“There are beautiful trees in the site that would be incorporated into the design,” he said. “There are two not-so-pretty trees, one of them that is dead, that will have to come out, but the site works.”
There’s a bit of elevation change in the site. Preston said a small wall could be built into the hill there and incorporated into the design. But the main element would be the half-circle plaza of flags and monuments that the veterans committee came up with on its own.
A Council member asked if any design work had been on the park yet by Barge.
“We need to finalize the site first,” Preston said. “Then we will go to work on the design.”
Barge’s “concepts” on the Rotary/Farmers Market sites are shown in the schematics included as part of this story. The firm provided the schematics to the Council as part of their evaluation.
The question came up among the Council after the presentation on whether they wanted to vote that night on final selection of the site. Mayor Leigh Dollar’s mother had passed the previous week and she said it had not occurred to her to notify the veterans park committee about being there Monday night.
Councilman Larry Wilson said he thought it would be best to carry the matter over to a future meeting to give veterans park committee members as well as the general public an opportunity to speak.
Randy Vissers, chairman of the veterans park committee, was at the meeting. He said he would like to be able to speak on behalf of the committee but could not speak for everyone. He said he knew how he felt “but I don’t speak for everyone.”
He did suggest that the matter be carried over until the Council’s next evening meeting. The Council has one noon meeting a month and one evening meeting. Vissers said there are members of the committee as well as veterans and members of the public who work and he thought it would be better to have a night meeting.
The next evening meeting would fall on December 19, but there is a chance that meeting date will be moved, so nothing was firmed up on when the decision will definitely come before the Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.