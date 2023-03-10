GLENCOE — The Sardis varsity baseball team delivered an impressive performance in the 2023 Etowah County Tournament, going 3-0 to win the event for the second year in a row.
Russ Wiggs received tournament most valuable player honors after batting 5-for-10 and tossing a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
Blaze Gerhart hit 4-for-9 and threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts. Levi Martin finished 6-for-11 at the plate, and Luke Weems went 5-for-10 and pitched an inning with two strikeouts.
The four players made the All-Etowah County Tournament team.
Sardis 12,
West End 0
The Lions routed West End in five innings in the quarterfinals Feb. 27.
Wiggs tossed a two-hit shutout with no walks. He fanned 10 batters.
Sardis exploded for seven runs in the third inning. Weems and Trey Thornton doubled, and Wiggs singled.
Thornton finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, pacing the Lions at the plate. Carson Gillilan scored three runs while both Landon Carroll and Wiggs scored twice.
Martin, Baylor Garrard, Andrew Felter and Carroll each contributed a single for the Lions. Gerhart drew three walks.
Sardis 2,
Glencoe 0
Gerhart dominated the host Yellow Jackets on the mound in a Feb. 27 semifinal matchup. He hurled a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.
Martin led Sardis by going 2-for-3 with one run. Gillilan contributed an RBI double and scored a run, and Wiggs and Weems both singled. Weems collected an RBI.
Austin Mann and Garrett Gaskin pitched for Glencoe. Gaskin collected the only hit off Gerhart.
Sardis 12,
Southside 5
Four players collected multiple hits March 1, propelling the Lions past Southside in the championship game.
Sardis head coach Kevin Vinson’s squad finished with 12 hits.
Wiggs led the way by batting 3-for-4 with two runs. Martin closed 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and one RBI, and Gillilan batted 2-for-3 with a double, one run and four RBIs. Weems went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Carroll doubled, scored once and drove in a run, and Garrard singled, scored a run and had two RBIs.
Gerhart singled and scored two runs while Thornton walked once and scored a run.
Felter earned the win on the mound for the Lions. He started and worked six innings, allowing three hits, one walk and two earned runs. He struck out four.
Corbin Driskell topped Southside with two hits.
