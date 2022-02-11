This is an opinion column.
Avis Holderfield is my friend and a former editor of The Reporter. She texted me Wednesday afternoon and asked me to call her. When I called, she delivered the shocking news that our friend and former co-worker Pam Glasgow had died suddenly Wednesday morning at her home in Michigan.
I first met Pam when I interned at The Reporter in the summer of 1987. She was super excited when I returned to the paper in May 1988 to serve as sports editor.
Pam was like a big sister to me. She showed me the ropes, taught me the importance of hitting deadline and took care of me as I worked to gain confidence and experience in my sports writing career. I’ll never forget her encouragement and support.
Pam was short in stature but possessed a giant, fun-loving personality. She could always make me laugh, and she never shied away from sharing her opinion. She was the leader of the newsroom.
Back then, the newsroom went to lunch together on Wednesday afternoon. Pam had a full-size Chevrolet van, and we’d load up and go enjoy an extended lunch break. Those were fun times.
Pam and her husband, Mike, gave their time, money and efforts to the Albertville Parks and Recreation Department’s youth softball league. Their daughters Bethany and Dana were excellent players who grew up in the league.
Pam and Mike weren’t devoted to the league just because of their daughters — they worked hard so all the girls would have a chance to succeed.
Please remember Mike, Bethany, Dana and their family in your prayers.
Pam loved the Beatles, and these words from my favorite Beatles’ song are dedicated to her:
Yesterday
All my troubles seemed so far away
Now it looks as though they’re here to stay
Oh, I believe in yesterday
I’m thankful for all the yesterdays I spent with my friend Pam McDaniel Glasgow.
Brady pulls his first tooth — at school
My 5-year-old son, Brady, is a kindergarten student at Crossville Elementary School. His teacher is Kodie Smith.
I’m not sure how much Brady will remember about kindergarten when he grows up, but I’m certain he won’t forget about pulling his first tooth during the afterschool program Tuesday.
Brady said his middle tooth on the bottom was really loose Tuesday morning before we hustled out the door to arrive at school on time. He wasn’t kidding.
When I drove up beside the covered walkway at CES on Tuesday afternoon, Brady and his 7-year-old brother, James (a second grader), came racing toward my truck. An excited James beat Brady to the punch and said, “Brady pulled his tooth!”
Brady then had to tell me what happened, and he said Mrs. Bobo helped him and got a sandwich bag to save the tooth so he wouldn’t lose it. Tawnya Bobo is a lifelong friend of mine and one of the faculty members who works in the afterschool program. I appreciated her helping Brady and taking a photo she shared with me.
I shared the photo with my beautiful bride, Malarie, who posted it to her Facebook page.
“He was the cutest thing!,” Tawnya wrote in a comment on Malarie’s post. “‘Mrs. Bobo, can I go wash my mouth out?’ He had the biggest snaggled-tooth smile on his face! I couldn’t believe that he had pulled it himself!”
After we got home Tuesday, Brady said he lost his favorite tooth. “It’s my shark tooth, because it was sharp like a shark’s tooth,” he said. “I hope my tooth that grows back will be sharp like that too.”
Life is never dull around the Allens’ home.
