DOUGLAS — The Douglas Eagles improved to 3-0 in season openers under head coach Brandon Lyles by whipping Susan Moore 37-7 in the first game between the neighbors since 1993.
Senior quarterback Eli Teal delivered an impressive performance for the Eagles, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for another. Senior running back Jonathan Fountaine led Douglas’ ground game, and the Eagles’ defense kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard until late in the fourth period.
Teal closed 18-of-22 passing for 236 yards, and he had six rushes for 31 yards. Fountaine carried 15 times for 77 yards and added three catches for 40 yards.
Penalties plagued both teams in the first period and crippled drives. Early in the second quarter, Susan Moore picked up its seventh penalty.
“We hadn’t played Susan Moore since the 1993-94 season, so I think both sides were really wanting to play as hard as they could,” Lyles said.
“We didn’t do a good job on our side to control our emotions like we needed to, we’re going to have to correct that, but overall, I thought our kids fought hard and started executing a little bit better down the stretch.”
Douglas launched its first drive of the second quarter from the Susan Moore 38-yard line following a punt. Facing a third-and-12 from the 40, Teal hit Jonathan Fountaine for a 32-yard gain to the 8.
On third-and-goal from the 4, Fountaine bounced outside and scored the Eagles’ first TD of the season. Judah Bearden’s extra point made it 7-0 with 7:14 left.
Douglas seized the momentum for keeps behind a seven-play, 89-yard drive featuring the passing of Teal. He punctuated the drive with a 34-yard touchdown strike to Kenyon Watkins with less than 30 seconds remaining in the second period. Bearden kicked it to 14-0.
“That was huge, Eli throwing to our sophomore, Kenyon Watkins, who plays sparingly on offense but created a spark right there for us,” Lyles said. “It kind of turned things around for us, and our kids were pumped up going into halftime and realized we could come out and play a lot better football.”
The Eagles expanded their advantage with 16 third-quarter points.
Teal rifled a 9-yard TD pass to Tanner Edmondson in the end zone with 5:33 on the clock. Bearden nailed the point-after.
Susan Moore muffed the ensuing kickoff, and after the ball was kicked along the ground twice, the Eagles’ Austin Hook recovered at the Bulldogs’ 12-yard line. Three plays later, Teal dived into the end zone from the 1 with 4:17 to go. Bearden’s kick made it 28-0.
Douglas capitalized on another Susan Moore special teams mistake for its next points.
A high snap sailed over the punter’s head into the end zone where he fell on it, giving DHS a safety and 30-0 margin with 2:22 remaining.
On the first play after the free kick, Teal hit Brody Campbell with a deep pass down the middle, giving the Eagles a first down at the SMHS 20.
The first snap of the fourth quarter saw Teal throw his third TD of the night, a 5-yarder to Canaan Murray with 11:53 to go. Bearden’s final PAT gave Douglas a 37-0 cushion.
Susan Moore avoided the shutout on Trey Cook’s 2-yard scoring pass to Zachary Reeves with 5:25 left in the game.
Douglas travels to Marshall County rival DAR on Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.