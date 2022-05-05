Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Albertville

Officers from Albertville, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Albertville.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said late Thursday afternoon the investigation is still unfolding and the scene is still active.
Cartee said no other injuries were reported during the incident.
Cartee said additional information may be released Friday afternoon.
More than a dozen police cruisers are parked along Terri Circle and Lucky Street as officers investigate the shooting of a man in the 1100 block of Terri Circle.
Yellow crime scene tape was strung between the alleged victim’s home and a home across the street. Detectives and officers combed the yard and street for evidence.
Police have blocked off a portion of Terri Circle while the investigation is ongoing.
Neighbor Hannah Hilley said she was bringing her daughter home from school when she was forced to wait to enter the neighborhood by police.
Upon arrival at her home a short time later, she said her teenage son who had already arrived at home earlier said the victim’s body was laying in the carport of the home next door.
“You expect to see something like this on TV,” she said. “You’d never expect to come home to it in your own neighborhood.”
She said the alleged victim was a friendly, talkative man who never caused trouble in the neighborhood.
“We’ve been living here about a year and never had any trouble,” she said. “It’s a nice neighborhood. The police are never out here.
“It’s just crazy to come home to this.”
