A Boaz man is facing charges in DeKalb County regarding sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Tomas Juan Francisco, 47, was at his home on County Road 386 near Aroney when deputies arrested him, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
He was taken to the County Detention Center and is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by DeKalb County Investigators who specialize in sexual crimes and crimes against children. This investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending, Welden said.
Due to the age of the victim and to protect their identity, information on these types of cases is limited.
"This is another outstanding job by our dedicated team of investigators,” the sheriff said. “This is also a great example of why we have investigators devoted to pursuing these crimes.
"I can't stress enough how important it is that we protect our children from predators. I wish there was a way we could prevent this sort of thing from happening to any child, but our job is to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
"The only way to prevent these types of crimes is at the family level. Please pay attention to who your younger family members are around and what their intentions might be. And never hesitate to call us if you think something criminal has taken place," he added.
Welden said if you know of any child who may be abused or are yourself a victim of a crime to please contact the sheriff’s office by calling 256-845-3801.
