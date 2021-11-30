A single-vehicle wreck injured one man and damaged two additional vehicles Friday morning.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said James Morris Helms, of Lazy Creek Circle, Albertville, was traveling northbound on U.S. 431 at about 10:35 a.m. when a tire came off his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck, according to a witness statement.
The truck was sent into a skid before flipping over and coming to rest on the truck’s top in the median between Portwood Drive and Kilpatrick Road.
Helms, who was wearing a seatbelt according to accident reports, was transported to Marshall Medical Center South before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital.
His truck was listed as totaled, Smith said.
Christian Dawn Sims Gregerson, of Azelea Drive, Gadsden, said her 2017 Lexus GX 460 was struck by the tire that came off Helms’ truck. The tire bounced off her car and struck a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Joshua Chumley, of Mary Street, Albertville.
Both vehicles sustained damage, but were driveable, Smith said.
Jimmy Thompson was driving along U.S. 431 and saw the accident happen. He and fellow driver, Betty Vaughn, stopped to help.
“His right tire came off,” Thompson said. “I crawled down there to try to help him. He was bleeding really bad. He had a huge gash on his head.”
Vaughn, a nurse, said she felt she had a duty to stop and try to help.
“He was complaining of his head, neck and back hurting,” Vaughn said. “(Helms) said he had just gotten the tire worked on.
“I’m surprised he wasn’t hurt worse than he was. It was lucky no one else was injured.”
Due to the seriousness of Helms’ injuries, Smith said he wasn’t able to give a statement at the scene.
A two-vehicle wreck later Friday afternoon sent three people to area hospitals.
According to Smith, the wreck occurred at 1:52 p.m. on U.S. 431 at Beulah Cutoff Road Friday, Nov. 26.
Maria Juan Martin, of Oak Street, Albertville, was driving a 2011 Nissan Quest minivan that crossed U.S. 431 in front of Pamela McKinney Guzman, of County Road 964, Albertville. Guzman’s 2003 Chevy Tahoe struck Martin’s van in the passenger side in a T-bone fashion as she was traveling northbound on U.S. 431.
Martin and two passengers in her van – listed as Juan Mateo and Maria Martin on the accident report - were transported to Marshall Medical Center South before being transferred to Huntsville Hospital for further treatment of their injuries.
Guzman was also transported to Marshall Medical Center South.
No tickets were issued.
Smith said no one in Martin’s van were wearing seat belts when the accident occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.