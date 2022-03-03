Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent wants the county to build an office facility for the coroner. He spoke to the County Commission about it Wednesday.
The Commission gave approval for Nugent to speak with an architect and get plans together for a building .
“The Marshall County Coroner’s Office, myself included, operates of out our residences and businesses. We don’t have an actual county facility,” Nugent told the Commission. “We are scattered from Boaz to Guntersville and just numerous different places. This proposal is so we can have everything under one roof.”
This would include records, office space, coolers and everything needed for operations. This will also give them a place to visit with families.
Nugent has been working with Anita McBurnett, Marshall County EMA Director, on sites of a location.
“With this proposal, we would like to locate behind the current EMA Building,” he said. “The reason for that location is that it already has a parking lot and is almost developed. It’s also a county owned spot.”
Nugent asked for permission to work with an architect and get a plan together for the building site.
“I’d like to start looking into the direction of what we need and start to get proposals in front of you. Something more definite,” he continued. “As soon as the architect looks at it, I can let you know the square footage. I know what I need but until I get with them, I won’t know what can be done or not done.”
The Commission agreed with the proposal of speaking with an architect.
“I’ve looked this over this and I stand behind you Cody. There’s a lot of work that has to be done on it,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson. “I’m behind it, let’s just keep the cost in mind. This will move us out of the 19th century into the 20th century. I believe it is well needed.”
Jail 25% complete
An update was given Wednesday morning during the Commission meeting about the current renovations at the old Marshall County Jail.
According to Martin and Cobey Construction, the renovations are at 25% completion. With 15-20 workers a day, the finish date is slated for early 2023.
Materials being shipped in are said to be the major hold up.
The plumbing work in the female jail is completed. Inmate tables have been refurbished and repainted.
They are still waiting on security hall doors. They believe they should be in by the time the security ceiling is complete.
Materials are starting to come in a little better than they were before so they expect to be at a much greater pace with the remaining renovations.
