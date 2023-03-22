The eight head coaches in the county selected 18 players to the boys All-Marshall County Basketball Team for the 2022-23 season. The team was released last weekend.
Leading the way is most valuable player Brandon Fussell, a senior guard from Guntersville. A four-year varsity starter, Fussell scored more than 2,000 points in his fantastic career.
Fussell won MVP honors in the 2023 Marshall County Tournament after leading the Wildcats to their first title since 2017. He made the Class 5A All-Northeast Regional Tournament squad at Jax State after propelling GHS to the Elite Eight.
Boaz senior guard Chadan Hamilton was chosen the offensive MVP. He scored more than 1,000 points in his varsity career.
Douglas senior guard Eli Teal claimed the defensive MVP award. Teal’s performance helped the Eagles win the Class 5A, Area 13 regular season and tournament championships.
The coaches voted Guntersville’s Brett Self as coach of the year.
“The biggest thing about that is we have a really good staff and we’ve had really good players,” Self said. “Any award that you get like that, you look at what’s surrounding you.
“This group is a really good group to coach. They were a senior-led group that really bought into what we were doing from day one. Having a good staff that helps you prepare game in and game out, that’s really what helps get you the coach of the year award. Just really appreciative of the players and coaches.”
Players voted first team, second team and third team All-Marshall County for the 2022-23 season are:
First team
Jaylen Spain, Douglas
Jackson Porch, Guntersville
Will Cavender, Arab
AJ McCamey, DAR
Cooper Colvin, Albertville
Second team
Brody Perry, Guntersville
Cooper Butler, Douglas
Sam Barclift, Albertville
Owen Thomas, Arab
Jaquan Kelly, Boaz
Third team
Caleb Gentry, Asbury
Lathan Miles, DAR
Jon Wesley Seay, Albertville
Dakota Stewart, Douglas
Antonio Spurgeon, Guntersville
Eight players received honorable mention All-Marshall County. They are:
Jacob Shaver, Brindlee Mountain
Andre Kirkland, Boaz
Landon Bethune, Asbury
John Michael McElrath, Guntersville
Keandre Yancey, Albertville
Dezmond Nichols, DAR
Jonathan England, Arab
Brody Campbell, Douglas
“I think Brandon deserves a lot of credit, but our team did a good job of putting him into position to be successful night in and night out,” Self said.
With opposing defenses focused on Fussell, it enabled Perry and Porch to get open looks and knock down 3-pointers throughout the season.
“Antonio came off a serious injury from football, not sure if he was going to be able to play, and there were two possessions in two different games that he made four or five offensive rebounds in a row, and that really changed the game for us to win,” Self said. “His toughness was unmatched.
“I’m really happy for him to get on that All-County Team. If he doesn’t get injured, he’s in the conversation for first team or defensive player of the year. But because he missed so much of the season, just to see him get third team was big because he is just one of those tough, high motor guys.
“I thought John Michael had a standout year. He got All-County for the County Tournament and got selected for the All-Regional Tournament team. He just was a stable force for us.
“Undersized post, not very tall, but he bought into that role, which is not a fun job to buy into. He never complained, just did his job night in and night out.”
Porch is the only junior out of the Wildcats’ selections. The rest are seniors.
