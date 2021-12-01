The Sardis basketball teams continued their strong starts to the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday night, each earning a road victory over Hokes Bluff in the final tuneup before Area play begins Friday.
In the girls game to open the night, the Lions put the clamps on the Eagles in a 44-30 win.
Sardis held Hokes Bluff to just four points in each of the first two quarters, building a 22-8 halftime lead, eventually stretching the lead to 36-18 after three, then coasting in the fourth.
With the win the lady Lions climb to 7-1 on the season.
Sardis was once again led by post player Jayda Lacks, who scored a game-high 14 in the victory, while Lily Towns netted eight, and Kytha Edwards added six points. Belle Trammell facilitated the offense with four points and dished out eight assists.
In the boys game that followed, the Lions erased a first quarter deficit with a huge second, then held on for a 46-45 victory.
The hosts built a 13-10 lead after one, but in the second it was all Sardis. The Lions erupted for a 17-8 edge in the period to take a 27-21 lead into halftime, but saw the Eagles trim the lead down to three after three quarters, before holding on down the stretch to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Jamarius Anderson paced the Lions in the win with a team-high 19 points, with Eli Morton and Landon Carroll added eight and seven, respectively.
Hokes Bluff were led by Jordan Presley, who racked up a game-high 21 points in defeat.
The Lions will now turn their attention to Area play starting Friday, when both teams travel down Alabama Highway 75 to take on the Douglas Eagles in the Area-opener for both schools.
The girls game is slated to open the varsity games starting at 6 p.m.
GIRLS: Etowah 40, Boaz 38
The host Etowah Blue Devils overcame a slow first half on Tuesday night, rallying in the third quarter to down the Boaz Pirates 40-38 in girls basketball action.
The visiting Pirates held a 7-6 lead after one period, then shined on defense in the second, holding Etowah to just two points to build a 16-8 halftime lead.
But out of the break, the Blue Devils found their shooting stroke on offense, outscoring the Pirates 19-8 to take a 27-24 lead to the fourth quarter.
Boaz attempted to rally in the fourth thanks to strong foul shooting, going 9 of 14 at the stripe in the final period, but the hosts countered with a pair of 3-pointers and five made free throws to hold on for the win.
Emma Smith led Boaz in defeat with 11 points, six of those coming in the fourth, while Lily Lackey scored eight for the Pirates.
Etowah were led by Jaleigh Davis' game-high 15 points.
The Pirates will return to the court on Friday for their Area opener against Crossville on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.