WEEK 11 Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 12
LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) at Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC)
Series: LSU leads, 42-23-2
11 a.m. • ESPN
Last: ARK, 16-13 (2021 at Baton Rouge)
Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)
SiriusXM: 137/190 - 113/201
Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC) at Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC)
Series: UK leads, 48-42-4
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Last: UK, 34-17 (2021 at Nashville)
Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000) SiriusXM: 108/204 - 133/192
Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) at Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC)
Series: Tied, 5-5
11 a.m. • CBS
Last: UT, 62-24 (2021 at Columbia)
Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)
SiriusXM: 121/203 - 138/191
Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC)
Series: UA leads, 53-10-2
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Last: UA, 42-21 (2021 at Tuscaloosa)
Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) SiriusXM: 138/191 - 137/190
South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC) at Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC)
Series: UF leads, 29-10-3
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Last: SC, 40-17 (2021 at Columbia)
Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548) SiriusXM: 108/204 - 133/192
Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC)
Series: UGA leads, 19-6
6 p.m. • ESPN
Last: UGA, 31-24 (2020 at Athens)
Starkville, Miss. • Davis-Wade Stadium (60,311)
SiriusXM: 138/191 - 113/201
Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) at Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC)
Series: TAMU leads, 7-5
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Last: TAMU, 20-3 (2021 at College Station)
Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)
SiriusXM: 133/192 - 137/190
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.