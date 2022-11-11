WEEK 11 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 12

LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) at Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC)

Series: LSU leads, 42-23-2

11 a.m. • ESPN

Last: ARK, 16-13 (2021 at Baton Rouge)

Fayetteville, Ark. • Reynolds Razorback Stadium (76,000)

SiriusXM: 137/190 - 113/201

Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC) at Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Series: UK leads, 48-42-4

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Last: UK, 34-17 (2021 at Nashville)

Lexington, Ky. • Kroger Field (61,000) SiriusXM: 108/204 - 133/192

Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) at Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Series: Tied, 5-5

11 a.m. • CBS

Last: UT, 62-24 (2021 at Columbia)

Knoxville, Tenn. • Neyland Stadium (101,915)

SiriusXM: 121/203 - 138/191

Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC)

Series: UA leads, 53-10-2

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Last: UA, 42-21 (2021 at Tuscaloosa)

Oxford, Miss. • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) SiriusXM: 138/191 - 137/190

South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC) at Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

Series: UF leads, 29-10-3

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Last: SC, 40-17 (2021 at Columbia)

Gainesville, Fla. • Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548) SiriusXM: 108/204 - 133/192

Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Series: UGA leads, 19-6

6 p.m.  • ESPN

Last: UGA, 31-24 (2020 at Athens)

Starkville, Miss. • Davis-Wade Stadium (60,311)

SiriusXM: 138/191 - 113/201

Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) at Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

Series: TAMU leads, 7-5

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Last: TAMU, 20-3 (2021 at College Station)

Auburn, Ala. • Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

SiriusXM: 133/192 - 137/190

