Pro wrestling legend Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is bringing the Summer Slam to 431 Sports Arena in Boaz on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The Summer Slam features the 2022 American Championship Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees. Local wrestlers being inducted include former Boaz basketball standout Brian Wills, the Black Super Star; midget star Little Papa Pump (David Hardin), who attended Etowah High School; and Master C, Ryan Henry, who is Mickey Henry’s son; and Patrick Gibson, 431 Sports Arena’s longtime referee.
All those wrestlers are on the card for Saturday night’s show, which features a 25 man-woman triple chance battle royal for the ACW world title. Saturday’s card has 10 matches, including a midget match.
Among the legendary wrestlers in the ACW Hall of Fame are Junkyard Dog, Big Boss Man, Road Dog DX and Bullet Bob Armstrong.
The doors open at 6 with belltime at 8 on Saturday. Tickets are $6 for general admission and $7 for ringside reserved seats. Tickets are $1 for children ages 11-and-under. Children ages 6-and-under receive free admission.
Henry allows children to play in the ring before the wrestling begins.
Saturday night’s Summer Slam will be a fundraiser for 431 Sports Arena’s bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmastime.
“This is fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow any vulgarity in my arena.”
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 for tickets or more information about the services offered by 431 Sports Arena. Henry rents the arena for birthday parties, and he offers a pro wrestling school.
