After being stymied in the opening game and with their season on the line in Game 2, the Guntersville Wildcats erupted in a big way to take down St. Clair County, setting up a decisive Game 3 in Guntersville at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The guests took the opening game by a 5-3 final, before Guntersville dominated the nightcap to the tune of a 12-2 win.
St. Clair County set the tone in the opener, putting up four runs in the first inning and never looking back.
A single, hit by pitch, and a double opened the scoring for the visitors, followed by another single, another hit batter, then a walk to stretch the lead to 3-0 before an error brought home the fourth run, putting the Wildcats in the early hole.
After being held off the scoreboard despite outhitting St. Clair County in the game, the Wildcats got on the board in the bottom of the sixth thanks to the speed of Logan Pate.
After a lead-off single from Duncan Morris, Pate smashed a hot shot to left, racing around the bases and beating the throw home for an inside the pack home run, cutting the lead down to 4-2.
St. Clair County added a run in the top of the seventh to make it 5-2, when Guntersville tried to rally, starting the inning off with three straight singles. But a fly out wasn't deep enough to bring home a run, then Duncan's bounce-out to first made it 5-3 with two outs and the tying run in scoring position, but a strikeout ended the game, putting St. Clair County one win away from advancing.
But the nightcap was all Guntersville, with the Wildcats scoring multiple runs in four innings to keep their season alive.
Logan Pate paced the offense in Game 2, going 3 for 5 with three doubles, two RBIs, and two runs scores. Evan Taylor also shined for Guntersville in the win, going 3 for 5 and driving in four runs. As a team, the Wildcats racked up 14 hits in the victory.
Guntersville struck early in Game 2, taking advantage of a walk and an error for the first run, followed by a Hunter Taylor single to make it 2-0.
That lead doubled to 4-0 in the top of the fourth when Pate laced his first double of the game, bringing home Morris and Taylor, then grew to 5-0 with a Chase Cornelius sacrifice fly.
St. Clair County responded with a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth to make it 5-2, but got no closer as Guntersville continued its offensive outburst.
Jack Chaffin singled home a run in the sixth to make it 6-2, followed by a Kade Wilson single, and then an Evan Taylor single to make it 9-2 heading to the seventh.
Evan Taylor's big day continued in the seventh, putting an exclamation mark on the day with a three-run double for the final margin.
Cornelius and Cal Bearden teamed up to shut down St. Clair County, with Cornelius getting the win with 3.2 innings of work. Bearden slammed the door with 2.1 innings of no-hit ball, while the Wildcats played error-free defense behind them.
Guntersville will act as the home team in Game 3, which is set for 1 p.m. at Guntersville High School.
