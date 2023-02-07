James Monroe “Monk” Langley
Boaz
James Monroe “Monk” Langley, beloved husband and father, age 92, of Boaz, went to be with the Lord on February 4th, 2023.
Monk was born November 23, 1930, in Randolph County, AL. He married the love of his life, Anita, in 1954 and together they raised three loving daughters.
He served the Lord at Bethsaida Baptist Church as Trustee, Sunday School teacher, Greeter, Brotherhood director, and Usher.
He served the citizens of Boaz as City Councilman for 16 years. He represented the City’s Fire Department during that time and helped the Department increase its fleet of fire trucks, acquire better equipment, increased the number of active fire fighters, and oversaw the relocation and remodel of the current Fire Hall which bears his name in honor.
He served on the Boaz Water Board from 1976 to 2018. He was recognized with a retirement celebration at the end of his service.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force from July 12, 1951, until honorable discharge on July 12, 1959.
Monk was known for his outgoing personality and quick wit. He never met a stranger. He always found happiness in everything, never a dull moment, the Life of the Party! He loved people and lived life to the fullest. He stood for what he believed in. He was a master gardener, an avid sports fan for both Boaz and Auburn. #1 BEST DAD! He was the heart of his family.
He will be missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie L., and Flora Adella Langley; two brothers, Tillman and Benny Langley; and one sister, Mary Jim Hallmark.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anita Langley; three daughters, Vicki (Tim) Potter, of Boaz, Jamie (Shannon) Pullen, of Boaz, and Tammie (Gary) Thrasher, of Boaz; three brothers, Tommy (Carol) Langley, of Albertville, and Terry Langley, of Boaz; two sisters, Janette Parrish, of Boaz, and Shirley Langley, of Boaz; grandchildren, LaShae (Matt) Henderson, of Albertville, Brody (Whitney) Potter, of Arab, Maleah (Bryan) Alldredge, of Opelika, Ryan (Kayla) Pullen, of Boaz, Zane (Brittany) Pullen, of Boaz, Logan Thrasher, of Birmingham, and Layton Thrasher of Huntsville;13 great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews; as well as his special fur baby, Elsie.
Visitation was Monday, February 6th at McRae’s Funeral Home in Boaz. Services were Tuesday, February 7 at 2 p.m. at McRae’s Funeral Home in Boaz with Rev. Shannon Pullen and Rev. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial was at Bethsaida Baptist Church.
Verdell Matthews
Boaz
Verdell Matthews, 73, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crossville Health Care.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Happy Hill Cemetery. Rev. Shannon Pullen will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 before the service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his sons, Jubal Matthews (Melissa) and Jericho Matthews; two grandchildren; and brother, William Matthews (Elaine).
Veda Mae Wynn
Huntsville
Veda Mae Wynn, 86, of Huntsville, formerly of Mt. Hebron community, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home.
A graveside service was Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Old Clear Creek Cemetery with Rev. Bill Rucker officiating the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Alvin Mims (Carolyn), Tim Wynn (Cindy) and John Wynn; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jo Ann Tibbitt, Margaret Criswell, Linda Wilson and Vanessa Dixon.
Teresa Sue Williams
Boaz
Teresa Sue Williams, 59, of Boaz, passed away on February 1, 2023.
She’s survived by her daughter, Brandi Williams; son-in-law, Heath (Bobby) Farley; three grandkids; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Gilliland, Mary (Gerald) Puckett, Tina (Allen) Hammett.
Services were Monday, February 6, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery. Rev. Frankie Umphrey officiated.
Nora J. Bowen
Boaz
Nora J. Bowen, 92, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, S. J. Bowen; children, David Bowen, Scott Bowen, Vernon Bowen, Rhoda Helten, Kathryn Bowen and Bonnie Vancleef; and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Louise Lee Childress
Albertville
Louise Lee Childress, 91, of Albertville, died February 4, 2023, at her home.
Services were Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Mt. High Baptist Church in Martling. Bros. Roy Miller and Tex Martin officiated. Burial was at Mt. High Cemetery on Burgess Road. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include three sons, Allen Childress (Patty), Rickey Childress (Kim) and Denny Childress; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Kenneth Leon Downer
Crossville
Kenneth Leon Downer, 73, of Crossville, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service was February 7, 2023, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Plunkett Cemetery. Bishop James Clanton officiated the service.
He is survived by his children, Jamie Moore (Wiley), Brian Scott Downer and Kenneth Chad Downer (Heather); five grandchildren; brother, Lamar Downer (Nita); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Faye Moultrie Kelley
Albertville
Faye Moultrie Kelley, 96, of Albertville, died February 3, 2023, at Crossville Nursing Home.
Graveside services were Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Bearden; brother, Lowell Moultrie; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Betty Lois Pruitt
Crossville
Betty Lois Pruitt, 82, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Bridgewood Gardens.
Her funeral service was Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Dekalb Memorial Gardens. Rev. Toby Edmondson officiated.
Mrs. Pruitt is survived by two granddaughters; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Sandra Hyfield
Gadsden
Sandra Hyfield, 63, of Gadsden, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Harbor Grace Hospice.
She is survived by her children, Maggie Cauthen, James Miller, Joseph Miller (Laura) and Wendy Clayton; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Patterson (Clara) and Steven Patterson; sister, Tina Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at The Church of Love in Attalla. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Margaret Adell Tillman
Albertville
Margaret Adell Tillman, 98, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at Boaz Carr Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at New Hope Primitive Cemetery. Rev. Tony Holcomb and Rev. Anthony Holland will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 Thursday evening at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Arbra Ledbetter (Mike), Beverly McGill (Dwight) and Robert Michael Tillman (Tammy); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; a host of step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
