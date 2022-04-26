Angela Rena Sims
Albertville
It is with profound sadness that the family of Angela Rena Sims announces her peaceful passing on April 10, 2022, at her home in Albertville at the age of 49.
She is survived by her two sons, Dalton Wayne Taylor and Nicholas William Smith. She will be remembered by her Aunt Pat Wilson, of Albertville, as well as numerous relatives and a host of friends.
Angie was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herbert and Sandra Sims, of Albertville.
Angie was born Sept. 20, 1972 at Guntersville Hospital. She graduated from Albertville High School in 1989.
Angie was saved and baptized in 1989. She also had rededicated her life to the Lord in 2020.
Beatrice H. “Bea” Allen
Boaz
Mrs. Beatrice H. “Bea” Allen, age 88 of Boaz, Alabama, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Douglas Cemetery with Bro. Allen Johnson officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Allen was born in Alabama on November 6, 1933, to T. J. and Eula Hill Holderfield. She was retired from the Lee Plant where she was a supervisor.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Neal and Donna Allen, of Boaz; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and David Johnson, of Boaz, and Jan and Steve Pack, of Sardis; grandchildren, Allen Johnson, Joshua Pack, Brodie Pack, Nicole Messer, Jordan Brooks and Wesley Allen; great-grandchildren, Gracie Johnson, Rebekah Johnson, Mahayla Messe, Charlotte Pack and Montana Pack; and sisters, Willene “Bill” Williamson and Flo Tidwell, both of Boaz. She was preceded in death by her parents, T. J and Eula Holderfield; husband, Billy K. Allen; granddaughter, Brooke Pack; brother, Alpha Holderfield; and sister, Dean Prince.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Encompass Hospice, 9044 Hwy 431 North, Albertville, AL 35950.
Anthony Ray
Pippin Jr.
Boaz
Mr. Anthony Ray Pippin Jr., 32, of, Gibbs Drive, Boaz, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Wadley, Alabama.
Funeral services were Monday, April 25, 2022, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Bill Rucker officiating. Burial was in the Douglas Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Reagan Earl Pippin, of Boaz; son, Anthony Drake Pippin, of Boaz; daughter, Ella Rae Pippin, of Boaz; parents, Tony and Kristie Pippin, of Albertville; brothers, Dustin and Maranda Pippin, of Foley, and Montana and Katie Pippin, of Boaz; sister, Terri Pippin of Sardis; grandparents, Janet M. Davidson, of Albertville, Joe and Vickie Moody, of Blountsville, and Barbara and Buddy Bowen, of Oneonta; in-laws, Richie and Amy Earl, of Holly Pond, and Tracy Johnson, of Blountsville; sisters-in-law, Mattie Grace Earl and Emma Faith Earl, both of Holly Pond; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy Evelyn
Lowery
Albertville
Dorothy Evelyn Lowery, 87, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Morrell Upchurch will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. before the funeral.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Wood; sons, Jerry and Danny Lowery; six grandchildren; and brothers, Bud Terrell and Charles Terrell.
June McCrory
Albertville
June McCrory, 93, of Albertville, died April 21, 2022, at her home.
Services were Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chip Warren officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Pam Drexler; sons, Tim McCrory and Mark McCrory (Hope); and three grandchildren.
Tom Campbell
Albertville
Tom Campbell, 88, of Albertville, died April 24, 2022, at his home.
Services were Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Neal Fossett and Jerry Burgett officiating. Burial was in Hill Crest Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Nadine Campbell; daughter, Kayla Lacky (Todd); stepdaughter, Margie Dickinson; sons, Craig Campbell (Tammy) and Chris Campbell (Mikky); stepsons, Randall Dickinson (Angelique) and David Dickinson; brother, Paul Campbell; and five grandchildren.
Oren F. “Doc” Fuller
Boaz
Mr. Oren F. “Doc” Fuller, 92 of Boaz, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside service were Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Interment was in Beulah Cemetery. Bro. Tony Holcomb officiated. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Fuller is survived by his wife, Bobbie Fuller; daughter and son-in-law, Judi and John Wild, of Birmingham; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Marilyn Fuller, of Georgia; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; and brother and sister-in-law, Creighton and Patricia Fuller, of Georgia.
Barbara Gail Roberts
Albertville
Barbara Gail Roberts, 72, of Albertville, died April 24, 2022, at her home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rickey Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughters, Tonia Roberts and Shanta Roberts; sisters, Shay Duvall and Margaret Holland; a brother, Arron Duvall; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Glen Buren Nicholas
Guntersville
Glen Buren Nicholas, 91, of Guntersville, died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his home.
Services will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Frist Baptist Church in Arab at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Diamond Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
———
