Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee has plans for upgrading the city’s current police training facility.
Those plans got a kickstart Monday night when local legislators presented the city with $10,000 donations for the police department and a separate $10,000 donation to the fire department.
“To our law enforcement and firefighters,” said Sen. Clay Scofield, “we can’t thank you enough for what you do.
“Words can’t express how much we appreciate all you do to protect our citizens and keep them safe. Maybe some money will do a better job.”
Joking aside, Scofield praised city leaders for their continued hard work to bring economic development to the city.
“I cannot express how proud I am about Albertville,” Scofield said. “Every time I can brag on Albertville, I do.
“You have done a real miracle of turning this city around. Your best days are ahead … and it’s thanks to your ‘can do’ attitude.”
Rep. Brock Colvin said he’s excited to see the city continue to grow and prosper.
“It wasn’t always that way,” he said. “The city is coming back to life. Our children are wanting to return here to make lives for themselves.
“Law enforcement is sometimes a thankless job. But we always have your back.
“As the city grows, there come more challenges for law enforcement.”
Cartee said he has put together a committee to plan the training center improvements and expects them to put together a complete package, down to and including landscaping plans.
He wants to put portable classrooms out at the training center, located on a former landfill site. He would also like to see a multi-purpose gym facility, dining hall, K-9 range for dog trials and a full rifle and pistol gun ranges.
“I may not be able to see this finished during my tenure, but I want there to be complete and comprehensive plans in place so the next chief can pick up and continue,” Cartee said.
He plans to seek additional funding from community and business donations.
Fire Chief Jason Beam said he plans to use the donation to maintain and repair the city’s fire training facility on Medlock Road.
“After every class we have, there are things that need to be fixed, replaced or repaired,” he said. “It’s just the nature of our training. We’ll use the funds for maintenance.”
In other business during Monday night’s meeting, council members introduced an ordinance to adopt the 2021 building and fire codes.
The codes are periodically updated in order to more accurately reflect changes in construction, methods and updated safety guidelines, according to the proposed ordinance.
The codes include electric, fuel/gas codes, property maintenance codes, mechanical codes, plumbing codes, residential codes and fire codes.
Councilmembers will study the ordinance and vote on it at an upcoming meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.