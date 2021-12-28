Brenda Morrison Tech
Boaz
Mrs. Brenda Morrison Tech, 58, of Boaz, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McRae Funeral Home with Tim Walker and Jeff Day officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Tech was born in Alabama on Aug. 25, 1963, to Raymond Lee and Josiaphene Rigsby Morrison.
Mrs. Tech is survived by her husband, William “ Bill” Tech, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Biff Mathews, of Owens Cross Roads; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Erin Tech, of Northport; granddaughters, Julia Mathews, Anna Leigh Mathews, and Elizabeth Tech; sister, Barbara Johnson, of Albertville; and brother and sister-in-law, Olen and Lynn Morrison, of Attalla.
Mrs. Tech was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Lee and Josiaphene Rigsby Morrison.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations to The Alabama Kidney Foundation, 265 Riverchase Pkwy. E Suite 106 Birmingham, AL. 35244
Betty Fortner
Albertville
Betty Fortner, 87, of Albertville, died Dec. 26, 2021, at her home.
Service will be at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. James Bridges, Matt Long and Bobby Long officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a son, Allen Fortner (Michelle); and two grandchildren.
Bobby Ray Hill
Attalla
Bobby Ray Hill, 83, of Attalla, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence.
Services were Tuesday, Dec., 28, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Fisher Creek Cemetery. Bro. Craig Hill and Bro. Jeff Roberson officiated.
Mr. Hill is survived by his wife, Wanda Hill; son, Craig Hill; daughter, Cindy Roberson (Jeff); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Jackie L. Priest
Crossville
Jackie L. Priest, 62, of Crossville, died Dec. 27, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Geri Ann Sanders (Kevin Frank); a son, Fonzie Keith Sanders (Venus); sister, Jane Carnley; brothers, Jim Musselwhite and John Musselwhite; and three grandchildren.
James Edward Young Sr.
Albertville
James Edward Young Sr., 83, of Albertville, died Dec. 27, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Gaynell Young; daughters, Jamie Young Spurlin and Kerri Young Baumet (Jeff); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth (Gail) Young.
Linda Joyce White Tolleson
Formerly of Boaz
Linda Joyce White Tolleson, 58, of Madison, formerly of Boaz, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her residence.
Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark, Rev. Rickey Hall and Rev. Adam Gaskin officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Ray Tolleson; daughters, Tanya (Troy) Mitchell, and Susan (Chris) Comperda; four grandchildren; brothers, James (Phyllis) Barton, and Wendell Barton; sister, Brenda White Greene; sisters-in-law, Marie (Bobby) McCullough, and Gena Tolleson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Michael Lane Mann
Albertville
Michael Lane Mann, 72, of Albertville, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Marshall Medical South.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Lynn Darnell will officiate the service. Visitation will be from noon until 2 before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Plunkett Mann; daughter-in-law, Jill Mann; two grandchildren; sisters, Hilan (Tommy) Towns and Bonnie Mashburn; sister-in-law, Bobbie Holderfield; chosen family, Jason and Tessia Rowan; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.
Nadine O. Buckelew
Albertville
Nadine O. Buckelew, 87, of Albertville, died Dec. 26, 2021, at her home.
Services were Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ricky Smith officiating. Burial was in Corbinville Cemetery in Albertville.
Survivors include a son, John Bean (Rhonda); sisters, Ruth Frazier and Ann Pell (Myles); and three grandchildren.
Peggy West
Horton
Peggy West, 69, of Horton, died Dec. 24, 2021, in Birmingham.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Tina Campbell; and a son, Chris Campbell.
Rachel Sims
Albertville
Rachel Sims, 84, of Albertville, died Dec. 21, 2021.
No formal services were planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Henry Sims; one son; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Roger Robert Snow Jr.
Gadsden
Roger Robert Snow, Jr., 73, of Gadsden, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Mike Aldridge and Rev. Matt Copeland will officiateVisitation will be from 1 until 2 before the service.
Mr. Snow is survived by his wife, Juanita Fay Snow; children, Melanie Snow (Kevin), Matthew Snow Sr. (Tina Torto), Rebecca Nicosia (David), James Snow (Marcie), William Snow, Beth Cumby (Ray Jr.), and Abbie Agan (Dale); host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Franklin Snow; sister, Naomi Shields; sisters-in-law, Linda Sullivan Snow, and Ova Gilbert; brother-in-law, Arthur Smith (Annette); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mildred Irene Barclay Clark
Boaz
Mrs. Mildred Irene Barclay Clark, 97, of Boaz, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy McCormick officiating. Interment followed in the Belcher’s Gap Cemetery.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her daughter, June Windsor, of Boaz; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth Johnson
Boaz
Mrs. Elizabeth Johnson, 72, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Farrell Blanks officiating. Interment followed in the Duck Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Michelle Bowen, of Crossville, and Annette and Lee Cobb, of Boaz; and two granddaughters.
Judith Ellis Hulsey
Boaz
Mrs. Judith Ellis Hulsey, 78, of, Boaz, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Graveside services were Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Wayne White officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimala Hulsey Armstrong, of Boaz on grandson; and one great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to In the Midst Honduras, P.O.Box 402, Boaz, AL 35957.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.