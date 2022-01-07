One of the area’s top basketball standouts recently hit one of the top milestones one can have in a high school basketball career, the 1,000 point mark.
Guntersville junior Brandon Fussell hit the century mark over the holiday break, scoring 28 points in a game against Williamson last week at the Gulf Coast Classic in Mobile to hit the milestone.
Fussell was then honored for his accomplishment on Tuesday night in front of the hometown fans in a home victory over Arab .
Fussell has been an impact player for the Wildcats since his freshman year, and was an All-State nominee last year for the Wlidcats, helping the team reach the Sweet 16 of the Class 5A playoffs.
“He started out as our point guard when I first got here,” head coach Brett Self said. “I knew when I got the job how special a player he was and was going to be. He’s pretty much started every game for us. He’s gotten better every year.”
After averging around 15 points per game last year, Fussell has taken a jump this year, leading the Wildcats at 19 points per game as a three-level scorer. But Self says it’s not just his offensive ability that stands out, but a well-rounded game.
“He’s done all that and he’s our best defender night in night out,” Self added. “We put him on their best player, he’s taken the most charges, so he does so much more than score, but to hit that milestone early in his career, I couldn’t be happier for him. “He puts the time and effort into it, he’s a multisport athlete but always finds time to get in the gym and work on his craft.”
As just a junior, Self says there is still another level he thinks Fussell will get to, one that already has the eyes of college scouts, even with Self saying his junior guard is already one of the best in Alabama.
“I already think he’s one of the best guards in the state as a junior,” Self concluded “So I think there’s another level he can get to and will get to. He’s still developing his body, he’s working on his shot and being quicker, I’m blessed to have him to lead the program for another year and a half, it’s going to be fun watching him do that over the next year.”
Fussell and the Wildcats were 11-7 heading into this weekend’s action, and will look to clinch the 5A Area 14 title over the next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.