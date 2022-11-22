SARDIS CITY, Ala. — The Sardis varsity girls basketball team, which reached the Class 5A Elite Eight last year, is off to a 4-0 start on the 2022-23 season.
Sardis 54, St. Clair County 46
The Lady Lions tipped off their schedule with a Nov. 8 victory at Odenville.
Jayda Lacks and Kaylen Wallace powered Sardis with double-doubles. Lacks collected 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Wallace closed with 10 points and 10 boards.
Sardis 69, Sand Rock 61
The Lady Lions took down host Sand Rock on Nov. 10.
Lacks posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Wallace scored 12 and Sidney Rutledge 11.
Gisel Mendez contributed seven points and eight assists for Sardis, and Kytha Edwards and Grace Harris scored nine each.
Sardis 56, Albertville 40
The Lady Lions beat the 7A Lady Aggies in their home opener Nov. 14.
Caroline Johnson led the way for Sardis with 15 points. Lacks contributed 12 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Edwards got a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards, and Wallace totaled nine points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
Sardis 43, Asbury 37
On Nov. 15, the Lady Lions picked up a road win at Asbury.
Wallace scored 18 points and Lacks nine.
