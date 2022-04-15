This is a faith column.
As our series on organizing our intercessory prayer life continues, we turn our attention this time to those in authority.
“First of all, I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority, in order that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.” I Timothy 2:1-2
The three words Paul uses for prayer are similar, but the different shades of meaning are worth some explanation. The word translated “entreaties” in the original language conveys the sense of personal need. The next term usually translated as “prayers” has an interesting derivation. It is a combination of two words. The first one means “towards” and the second means “wish or prayer.” Thus the idea is that of an exchanging of wishes.
The third synonym for prayer is intercession. This word has the meaning of approaching or petitioning a superior, such as, a king. Intercession has the idea of coming before the Lord God Almighty of behalf of others.
Paul then proceeds to give the reason for praying for those in authority: “that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.” “Quietness” arises from an absence of outward distractions. One commentator says this about the term: “It may imply keeping aloof from political agitation and freedom from persecution.” A quiet and tranquil life may also be a reference to a nation being at peace, as opposed to war. A nation in turmoil can be a distraction to living the Christian life, as well as for the work of the church.
The resulting tranquil and quiet life should be characterized by godliness and dignity. Godliness refers to religious devotion. Dignity is not so much honesty as some versions translate it, but is a reference to a Christian’s “deportment, decency, and decorum.”
The first group to intercede for is “all men.” That is Pau’s way of saying for all people. Thus far in this series we have looked at praying for family, fellow believers, and the lost. Now we turn our attention to praying for those in authority.
As citizens of the U.S., we should begin by praying for our president, vice president, cabinet and all advisors. Pray that any president would seek advice from those who are wise, and be delivered from evil advisors. Pray for the president’s protection and good health. Each state has two senators in Washington representing your state. The district of your state has a representative in Congress as well. They should be on your intercessory prayer list as well. Similar requests would be appropriate as for the president.
The Supreme Court makes important decisions affecting the lives of countless people. Ask the Lord to fill them with divine wisdom and heart for justice. When vacancies occur, ask the Lord to raise up the right people to sit on the court.
Not only should we pray for national leaders, but also for that in authority in our state: governor, lieutenant governor, legislature, especially the ones from our district, attorney general, and others. On election years, ask the Lord to raise up the right people to these positions. There are numerous temptations for each elected official. Ask the Lord to deliver them from such temptations.
Local officials are standing in the need of prayer as well: mayor, city council, county commissioners, public safety officials, school superintendent, school board, and local judges. If you have a child or grandchild still in school, pray for his school administrators and his teachers. Pray for the leadership of any colleges or universities in your area.
In addition to some of the suggested requests mentioned above, here are a few others that could be prayed for most any of them. Pray for the wisdom and courage to do the right thing, no matter how popular or unpopular it may be. Pray that our leaders would be honest, forthright, transparent, and above board in all matters. Pray that those in authority at various levels can have adequate time for families with all the demands their position calls for. No elected position is worth losing a family over.
Finally, ask the Lord show you ways to encourage those in authority over you and your family. Many times these officials only hear from those who have complaints. An encouraging word would be appreciated. Sometimes attendance at various meetings would be appropriate. And don’t just tell those in authority that you are praying for them, but really pray for them. The best way to do so is to have a dedicated page(s) in your prayer notebook.
We have heard this saying buy it bears repeating: “What if we spent as much time interceding for our leaders as we did criticizing them?”
P.S. If you live outside the U.S., your officials will be different from those mentioned here. Please write down the names of those who are authority on the local, regional, and national level.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.