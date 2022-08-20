JACKSONVILLE — Class 4A, No. 4 ranked Jacksonville showed why they garnered that high preseason ranking as the Golden Eagles topped Boaz 27-7 in the 2022 season opener.
Boaz had trouble getting anything going offensively. The Pirates, facing pressure most of the night from the Golden Eagle defense, tallied only 19 yards rushing while quarterback Tyler Pierce was sacked four times and pressured numerous other times.
Pierce finished the game completing 13 of 32 for 202 yards and a touchdown and interception.
Jacksonville got on the board first on a 10-play, 79-yard drive. Quarterback Jim Ogle threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ky’dric Fisher with 2:23 left in the first quarter. The PAT was wide and the Golden Eagles led 6-0.
After another Boaz punt, Ogle found Damone Sinclair on an 8-yard scoring strike. Mason Terrell’s point-after was good and the lead was 13-0.
Boaz cut the lead to 13-7 after converting a turnover into a touchdown.
Jacksonville had driven to the Boaz 14 but Ogle was sacked twice, the last time back at the Boaz 38. He fumbled and Boaz recovered.
Three plays later, Pierce scrambled and found Gavin Smart on a 63-yard touchdown pass. Jose Arreguin kicked the point-after with 4:17 left in the first half.
Jacksonville got the ball to start the second half and drove 80 yards using nine plays to increase the lead. The touchdown came as Ogle found Fisher on a 34-yard scoring strike. Terrell kicked the PAT to push the lead to 20-7 with 8:04 left in the third quarter.
The final Jacksonville score came after Will Phillips picked off a Pierce pass and returned it to the Boaz 7.
Ogle’s fourth touchdown pass of the night was a 7-yarder to Sinclair with 5:08 left in the game. Terrell again added the point-after.
Ogle, a second team All-State performer in 2021, completed 18 of 26 for 210 yards. Xzavier English rushed for 147 yards on 24 carries.
Smart finished the game with six catches for 112 yards.
Boaz will host archrival Albertville on Aug. 26 in its home opener. Jacksonville travels to its county rival Alexandria.
