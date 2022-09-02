ASBURY — Thursday night was a night of firsts for Brindlee Mountain.
Using big plays through the air and on the ground, the Lions topped host Asbury by a 52-28 final, their first-ever win over the Rams, their first multi-win season since 2013, and their first region win since that 2013 season.
The Lions got four touchdowns from Noah Bearden, and three in the second half from Kalob Ford, as well as being helped by a stretch where they scored three straight touchdowns without the Asbury offense seeing the ball.
With Brindlee Mountain leading 28-22 after an Asbury score late in the third, the Lions made it 34-22 on a 3-yard plunge from Bearden, then recovered a dropped kickoff catch attempt, capped by Bearden again running in, this time from 25 yards out to stretch the lead to 40-22. The ensuing kick was then fumbled during the return, and shortly after, the Lions saw Bearden hit Ford on a screen pass for a 15-yard score to make it 46-22, putting the game out of reach.
The game opened in a big way, with Asbury quarterback Jacob Lindsey hitting for a 50-yard pass on the opening play, then connecting with Haden Morton for a 12-yard strike and 6-0 lead after the kick was blocked. Morton later added an interception on defense.
Brindlee was quick to answer, with starting quarterback Ian Garner going for a 52-yard scamper on the following possession to make it 8-6 Lions after converting the two-point pass.
Following a Garner interception deep in their own territory, the Lions got tricky as Bearden took a pitch, rolled right, then found Anthony Webb in the back of the end zone to make it 14-6 after the run was stuffed.
Then it was Asbury's turn to answer, as the Rams marched down the field, scoring early in the second when Jaxon Childress carried a pile of Lions into the end zone from 10 yards out, followed by a Lindsey run to knot the game 14-14.
But once again, Brindlee had an answer, this time on fourth-and-20 with Garner floating the ball to Jacob Izenberg in the corner and a 20-14 lead after the PAT was blocked. From there, both defenses stiffened, forcing three turnovers on downs to end the half.
Out of the break, the Lions wasted little time extending the lead as Ford went around the right side and through the Asbury defense for a 65-yard run on the first play to make it 28-14.
The score remained there until late in the third when Gavin Johnson's cutback run from 8 yards out made it 28-22 following Johnson's run for the two-point conversion.
That was as close as Asbury got, as Brindlee then scored on its next three possessions, without Asbury's offense getting the ball.
Ford added a 34-yard run to cap the scoring for Brindlee, while Asbury got its final points on a 3-yard run from Johnson.
Brindlee Mountain will look to tie the school record for wins in a season when they host Vinemont on Friday, while Asbury will look for its first win of the season at Susan Moore.
