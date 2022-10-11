Working on an article this week about Second Baptist Church of Boaz celebrating its 75th anniversary brought back a flood of precious memories.
In a phone interview Monday morning with Mrs. Cathei Echols, who is among the oldest members of the church, she shared with me a brief history of the church and a rundown of its former pastors.
Among the more than a dozen names she shared, the most recognizable to me were the late reverends Bro. Bobby Bright and Bro. Howard Westmoreland. In addition to Second Baptist Church of Boaz, those two men pastored several other churches over their ministries, including Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church, where I grew up.
As I’m certain the same could be said by so many others, these two men were among the most influential men in my life.
I’ll never forget during a Sunday service one morning, Bro. Howard felt the need to lead the congregation in singing, “What a Day That Will Be,” from an old, worn out green paperback hymnal.
Now, there weren’t many people in attendance — maybe 30 — but, nonetheless, the spirit of God was present and stirred hearts, which led to several testimonies shared. Bro. Howard didn’t get to preach what he had intended, but he didn’t mind one bit. He said it was alright to be off scheduled every now and then.
In addition to pastoring the church, Bro. Howard and Bro. Bobby also helped in many revival events over the years.
They were always so kind, humble and welcoming to all — the love of God always on full display.
Their sermons were directly from God’s Word, never of their own opinion or that of another. Many times, their messages would step on my toes, but it was always what I needed.
Both men have now gone on to receive their heavenly reward.
Bro. Bobby passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 84.
Just more than one year later, Bro. Howard passed away Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 81.
I thank God for the blessing of getting to know them. I look forward to seeing them again.
I pray our community will always be home to men like that — unafraid to stand firm in their faith, preach the word and be a light in a world of darkness.
Marshall County native Taylor D. Beck is editor of The Reporter. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Beck is former editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia. He may be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
