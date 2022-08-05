TUSCALOOSA — Eli Gold, who has served as the voice of Alabama football since 1988, will be sidelined with health issues to begin the 2022 Crimson Tide football season, Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, announced Wednesday.
Chris Stewart, who anchors the Tide’s football broadcast and handles play-by-play duties for the Alabama basketball and baseball teams, will fill in for Gold in his absence.
Stewart will also take over the hosting duties for “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts when it returns on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Alabama football commenced fall camp Thursday afternoon, practicing for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in helmets and shorts.
Thursday’s practice marked the beginning of a series of 27 workouts for the Crimson Tide as the team prepares for the season opener against Utah State. The Crimson Tide and Aggies will meet inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m., with the game airing nationally on SEC Network.
Alabama welcomes back 15 starters and 51 lettermen for the 2022 season. On offense, five starters and 23 lettermen returned, while on the defense, seven starters and 24 lettermen are back on the field, with all three starting specialists returning as well.
The Tide has claimed seven of the last 10 Southeastern Conference titles and six of the last 13 national titles. Over the last 15 seasons under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama owns a 183-25 (.880) record, including a 102-12 (.895) mark in regular season conference action.
