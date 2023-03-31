The Albertville Board of Education recently completed its 2022 audit.
Katie Condit with MDA Professionals reviewed the 2022 financial audit with the board at the March 14 meeting and reported no findings. The financial status increased for the 2022 fiscal year by $10.5 million. This change in net position is from continuing to control expenditures and the growth in capital assets. Highlights from the audit included:
• The total cost of ACS programs for the year was $64.13 million. After taking away a portion of these costs paid for with fees, intergovernmental aid, interest earnings and other miscellaneous sources, the net benefit for the Albertville City taxpayers was $10.5 million. The State’s program revenues provided $41.19 million.
• The general fund revenues received during the fiscal year exceeded expenditures by $2.49 million.
• At the end of the current fiscal year, the fund balance for the general fund was $12.62 million. The Albertville City Board of Education is in compliance with the one-month operating reserve recommended by the State Superintendent of Education.
Two principals received extended contracts at a special called board meeting on March 29. Dr. Miranda Battles and Dr. Robert Sims both received extended contracts through 2026. Dr. Battles is the principal at Albertville Primary School. Currently, Dr. Sims is the principal at Albertville Intermediate but will be transferring into a new role as principal of the English Language programs and alternative education platforms for students across multiple grade levels. Both principals will be recognized at the April board meeting.
“Dr. Miranda Battles has completed her first year at APS and is doing an awesome job,” said Albertville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English. “I want to recognize Dr. Robert Sims and what he’s done at Albertville Intermediate School during the last 12 years as principal. We appreciate his service at AIS and know he will do a wonderful job in his new role as principal of English language programs and alternative education platforms for students at multiple grade levels.”
In his new role, Dr. Sims will also work to strengthen partnerships with Snead State Community College, Gadsden State Community College, and Northeast Community College.
“When you think of alternative programs, even dual enrollment is an alternative program. With our career tech center, we’re looking to enhance our partnerships with these colleges and really needed someone to be boots on the ground,” said Dr. English.
Dr. English also recognized Special Education Coordinator Tara Wilson, who has served as the system’s hearing officer for the last year in addition to her regular duties. In his new role, Dr. Sims will be taking on the duties of being the hearing officer.
“I also want to commend Tara Wilson and the job she is doing as our hearing officer. She has navigated our disciplinary tribunals and ensured due process was adhered to. She’s done an awesome job and will continue to do so in special education.”
At the regular monthly board meeting on March 14, the board:
• Approved the meeting minutes from the Feb. 21 and 27.
• Approved the updated fundraising revenue for March.
• Approved the listing of inventory to be recycled and deleted.
• Approved the job description for an assistant superintendent.
• Approved the 2022-2023 salary schedule revision.
• Approved the following personnel items: A. Retirements/Resignations
1. Heather English, resigning as a career prep teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2023.
2. Mary Mulkey, resigning as a TEAMS math teacher at AHS, effective May 31, 2023.
3. Kristy Kirby, retiring as a special education teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2023.
4. James Greggory Lee, retiring as a history teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2023.
5. Jeffrey Simmons, retiring as a government/economics Teacher at AHS, effective June 1, 2023.
6. Beth Todd, retiring as business education/marketing Coordinator at AHS, effective July 1, 2023.
7. Pamela Minor, retiring as an elementary teacher at AIS, effective June 1, 2023.
8. Stephanie Pankey, retiring as an elementary teacher at AES, effective June 1, 2023.
9. Justin Hyman, resigning as the assistant band director at AHS, effective March 13, 2023.
10. Karina Harris, resigning as an elementary teacher at AES, effective March 24, 2023.
11. Alicia Pankey, retiring as a bus aide at ACS, effective June 1, 2023.
B. Supplement Resignations
1. Taylor Chastain, resigning as head cheerleading coach at AHS, effective March 1, 2023.
2. Heather English, resigning as the assistant girls basketball coach at AHS, effective June 1, 2023.
3. Karina Harris, resigning from the leadership team at AES, effective March 24, 2023.
C. Employments
1. Karla Hamby, replacing Lisa Lewis as the 12-month bookkeeper at AIS, effective March 15, 2023.
2. Kendi Alverson, as a CNP worker at AHS, effective March 27, 2023.
3. Kristie Miller, replacing Wendi Rice as a CNP worker at AIS, effective March 27, 2023.
D. Supplement Assignments
1. Brittanee Johnson, $1500 for serving as the interim cheer coach at AHS, replacing Taylor Chastain, effective March 28, 2023 – May 31, 2023.
2. Karla Hamby, replacing Lisa Lewis as inventory designee at AIS, effective March 15, 2023.
E. Other
1. Angela Turner, to drive a bus for the Spring Literacy Camp, to be paid $93.45 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
2. Martin Failla, to drive a bus for Spring Literacy Camp, to be paid $93.45 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
3. Oran Adams, to drive a bus for Spring Literacy Camp, to be paid $93.45 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
4. Gary Bonds, to be a substitute bus driver for Spring Literacy Camp, to be paid $93.45 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
5. James Thompson, to be a bus aid for Spring Literacy Camp, to be paid $39.06 per day from ESSER funds, effective March 13-17, 2023.
F. Independent Contracts
1. Luis Trevino, independent contract to provide Latin music and provide education on the culture, instruments, and history behind the Mariachi uniforms, to be paid and not to exceed $475 by AES, effective April 10, 2023 – May 25, 2023 (date change).
2. Karen Fancher, to provide services as a rehearsal and performance accompanist at AMS, to be paid and not to exceed $400 by AMS choir funds, effective March 14, 2023 – May 26, 2023.
• Approved the financials and reconciliations for February. In February, the district’s revenue totaled $5,408,787.92 and expenditures totaled $6,861,680.20.
• Approved the additions added by the State to the ELA textbook lists as recommended by the ACS ELA Textbook Committee.
• Approved the 2023 Student Code of Conduct and the ACS K-12 Curriculum Handbook.
• Approved the March fundraising requests at AHS.
• Approved an out-of-state field trip for the AHS ProStart Culinary Team to travel to Washington, D.C., April 29, 2023 – May 6, 2023, to compete in the National ProStart Student Invitational.
• Dr. English updated the board on the Spring Camps that were going on March 13-17. He also let the board know construction projects were all on track.
During the special called board meeting on March 29, the board:
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/Resignations
1. Cynthia Lang, retiring as CNP floater at ACS, effective May 31, 2023.
B. Principal Contracts
1. Miranda Battles, principal contract at APS, effective July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2026. 2. Robert Sims, to extend his principal’s contract and transfer from AIS to Alternative/EL/Virtual school, effective July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2026.
• Approved a trip for seven FCCLA students from AHS.
They will be traveling to Denver, Colo., July 1-7, 2023.
The students qualified for National Level Star events.
They will compete in their events and network with members and advisors from across the nation.
They will also attend leadership workshops, explore career pathways and learn from industry experts.
• Approved fundraising requests from FCCLA and cheerleading at AHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.