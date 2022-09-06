With the first region games of the year in the books, area teams staked their claim to an early jump on a playoff spot, or suddenly find themselves playing catchup in a sport where one game is often the difference between extending your season and packing the bags.
This week, the second round of region games sees the area’s 10 teams in action face a number of tough road contests, with just three of those teams at home.
Entering the fourth week of games, the Sand Mountain-area still has three undefeated teams, and three teams still searching for their first win.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Friday’s weather forecast shows a strong chance of rain and potential storms. Please check with your school to see if the game day, time, or location has been changed.
Guntersville (3-0, 1-0) at Douglas (2-1, 0-1), Thursday
The Wildcats make the short drive to Douglas in a measuring stick game for both teams, and one that could determine the outcome of a potential home playoff game.
Guntersville has rolled in its last two games, crushing Lawrence County and Crossville the least two weeks by a combined 119-0. The Wildcats will look to stretch their region winning streak to 17-straight games, their last loss coming back in October of 2019.
Douglas looks to rebound after their 2-0 start was halted last week by Arab in a 40-7 loss. In that game, the Eagles played the host Knights to a draw into the second quarter before the Knights ran away over the remainder of the game.
Guntersville has dominated the series between the two teams, leading the all-time series 17-3, including a 58-6 drubbing last year at Douglas. The Eagles last defeated the Wildcats in 2012.
Albertville (1-2, 0-1) at Sparkman (2-1, 0-1)
The Aggies conclude a three-game road trip with a drive up to Sparkman on Friday, looking to rebound after a 49-7 loss last week at Florence.
The Aggies played the Falcons to a 7-7 game midway through the second, but a pair of late touchdowns, and two special teams scores in the third doomed the Aggies. Andy Howard and Hunter Smith connected for another big passing score, a 61-yarder.
Sparkman had been on a roll heading into region play, outscoring its opponents 119-9, but were stopped in overtime at Austin last week, falling 24-21 after turning the ball over in overtime, and losing a 21-14 lead in the second half.
The Senators are 2-0 against Albertville, including a 47-26 win in last season’s game.
Boaz (0-3, 0-1) at Crossville (0-3, 0-1)
A pair of teams looking for their first win of the year Friday, be it region or otherwise.
Boaz looks to get right after falling into a 21-0 hole at home against Scottsboro last week, then playing the Wildcats even the rest of the night. The 0-3 start is the Pirates’ first since the 2016 season when the Pirates went 1-9.
Crossville has struggled its last two games after a promising showing in Week 0. The Lions fell to Collinsville and Guntersville by a combined 97-7 score. This is Crossville’s first home game of the year after playing their first three on the road.
Boaz has controlled the series between the two rivals, leading 30-13-2 all-time, including a 53-0 shutout last season. Crossville last beat the Pirates in 2016.
Fyffe (2-0, 1-0) at Whitesburg Christian (3-0, 1-0)
One of two games this Friday featuring a pair of undefeated teams, the Red Devils continue to roll along as the No. 1 team in Class 2A, crushing North Sand Mountain last week by a 49-0 final that saw the starters used sparingly, but making big plays while they were on the field.
While Fyffe has romped in both its wins, Whitesburg has play a pair of thrillers the last two weeks to reach 3-0, winning over Victory Christian and Ider by seven points in each game. The Warriors are in their third season as a varsity program, and the three wins ties their most in a season.
The two teams have never met before.
Geraldine (2-1, 1-0) at Hokes Bluff (1-1, 1-0)
The Bulldogs bounced back in a big way last week, using a punishing rushing attack to take down rival Plainview, 41-21. In that win, running back Carlos Mann rushed for over 200 yards while finding the end zone five times. Friday’s matchup is the third road game of the year for the Bulldogs.
Hokes Bluff found its way into the win column last week with a tight 21-14 win over Glencoe in the region opener. The Eagles opened the year with a 42-7 loss to 5A Southside Gadsden.
With the region shift this year, this marks the first time the two schools played since 1964, the only other meeting between the teams. Hokes Bluff took that game by a 32-19 final.
Arab (3-0, 1-0) at Sardis (1-1, 0-0)
The Lions will have had two weeks to prepare for Arab after taking their open week last week. Sardis is looking to get back into the win column after dropping a 14-6 decision their last time out at New Hope.
The Knights have dominated in all three wins this year, combining to beat their opponents by a 122-20 score, including rattling off 40-straight points last week against a previously undefeated Douglas team.
The move back to 5A for the Knights makes Friday’s game the first between the two schools since 1957, when Arab won 34-0. The Knights are 4-2 all-time against the Lions.
West End (3-0, 1-0) at Southeastern (2-0, 1-0), Thursday
Thursday’s game could have huge playoff implications between two undefeated teams who have shined on both sides of the ball early on.
West End reached 3-0 for the first time since 1998 with a 41-20 win over Pleasant Valley, and in their three wins have posted 128 points.
Southeastern meanwhile, topped Ragland in its opener, then rolled in the region opener last week by a 47-14 final. The Mustangs were 8-5 last season, reaching the 2A quarterfinals.
Southeastern has won both meetings between the two schools, winning last season’s game by a 35-20 final.
Asbury (0-3, 0-1) at Susan Moore (0-3, 0-1)
The second of two matchups between teams looking for their first win, the Rams hit the road Friday looking to rebound after a loss to Brindlee Mountain last week. In that game, the Rams were within a score in the third quarter before a pair of special teams miscues put them in a three-score hole.
Susan Moore had been dominated in its first two games, but showed signs of life last week before falling in overtime at Danville, 35-28. This is Susan Moore’s home opener after playing three-straight road games.
The two teams have never met in football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.