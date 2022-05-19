SPARTANBURG, SC - Snead State won 2 of 3 from Spartanburg Methodist last weekend to win the NJCAA Mid-Atlantic District tournament and advance to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Yuma, Arizona.
Snead opened the tournament with a 14-1 smashing of the Pioneers. Spartanburg Methodist evened the series at one game apiece with a 3-2 win in game two. Snead won the deciding third game 7-3.
Sophomore shortstop Blakely Burr led the offense in the three games while sophomore Madison Wright picked up both wins in the circle.
Burr, from Bessemer, went 10-13 in the series. She scored six runs while hitting two homeruns and drove in five runs. Wright, from Douglas, allowed only eight hits in 14 games while striking out 16.
In the game one win, Burr had four hits, including a homerun and three RBI. Sophomore Molly Pendley also had four hits while freshman Aaliyah Byrd had three hits, including a homerun and four RBI.
Wright pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and struck out 10.
In the game two loss, Burr had three hits and scored a run. Freshman Reagan Cornelius took the loss, going seven innings while allowing five hits and striking out six.
In the deciding third game, Burr and Pendley each had three hits. Burr had a home run and drove in two while scoring two. Pendley scored three runs.
Wright pitched a complete game in the clincher, allowing five hits while striking out six. Wright has set a single season team record with 278 strike outs and is no. 2 in the nation.
Molly Pendley has set the new home run record for Snead State at 42. Pendley had 21 homeruns this year and 21 her freshman year.
The national tournament will be May 24-28 at the Pacific Avenue Softball Complex in Yuma.
