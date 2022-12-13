This article is an opinion.
It has been said that the journey is often better than the destination. I believe that certainly depends on the destination. It may also depend on our mode of transportation. I believe we should make the best of the journey, however, sometimes the trip itself must be endured in order to reach the final destination.
Jean and I love to travel. We have just returned from our 2nd trip to Europe this year. This time we went to Germany and Austria. No, not the country with kangaroos. We saw some of the world’s most beautiful countryside and structures. Our flight to Germany was long and tiresome but worth it. We flew all-night long, and were awake all-night long too! Actually, I think I dozed off once, but then one of the ladies sitting behind us lost her glasses on the floor. I’m still not sure if she crawled under my seat, or if she turned loose Ray Steven’s Mississippi revival squirrel under there. It felt like she was doing gymnastics under my already uncomfortable seat. Then her friend said, “Let me turn on the light on my phone so you can see.” I’m glad she said that, or I might have thought that I had died and was seeing that bright light they talk about! She was also giving us all play-by-play commentary…in her none-whisper voice!
Once we arrived in Germany, the mode of transportation there was most amazing. We flew into Frankfurt, then boarded a bus to Wiirzburg, where we spent the night. The next day we were on to Rothenburg, a town with medieval walls, where we visited our first of many Christmas markets. Then we traveled on to Nuremberg where we boarded the biggest river boat this ole Alabama dry-lander has ever seen. That river boat was our home, as well as our mode of transportation for the week as we cruised through Southern Germany and across Austria all the way to Vienna. We passed through 23 river locks as we made our journey. Watching that process was within itself quite fascinating. We dined like kings on the ship, as well as in some of the cities along the way. Well, of course we are Kings, but in name only.
In a couple of weeks, we will celebrate the birth of a real king. Jesus was not just a king in name, but a king like no other. He is in fact the King of all Kings! Shortly before his birth, his parents had to make a long, hard journey. Because of a decree sent out by Caesar Augustus, they traveled from Galilee, to Joseph’s homeland of Bethlehem, to be taxed. Their mode of transportation was not a car, bus, plane, or river boat. It probably was on foot or at best by donkey…one donkey. That would have been at least a 5-day journey. One might think that the parents of the coming messiah and Savior would have been provided the best transportation. To make matters even harder, Mary was with child. Can you imagine traveling across that country by foot, or on an animal, when you are close to bearing a child? There probably was not much joy in the journey for Joseph but especially for Mary. Finally, they reached their destination, but once they arrived there was no where for them to stay. Soon after, baby Jesus reached his destination as well – this world. He was born in a stable, slept in a manger, and died on a cross, so you and I might have the means to reach our final destination too - heaven. Thank you, Mary, Joseph, and especially Jesus!
Bill King is an author, musician and native of Rainsville. Visit brobillybob.com for more.
