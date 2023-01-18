BOAZ — The higher-seeded teams coasted to victories in Monday’s varsity girls quarterfinals of the Marshall County Basketball Tournament at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium.
Defending champion and Class 5A, No. 1 Guntersville takes on No. 4 seed Douglas in the semifinals Thursday night at 6:15.
Friday night’s semifinal contest features the No. 2 Arab/No. 7 Albertville winner vs. the No. 3 Asbury/No. 6 Boaz winner. Those quarterfinal games took place Tuesday after the deadline for Wednesday’s print edition of The Reporter.
The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.
Guntersville 52,
Brindlee Mountain 18
Guntersville’s Tazi Harris finished with 21 points, outscoring No. 8 seed Brindlee Mountain by herself. Harris’ nine first-quarter points sent the No. 1 seed Lady Wildcats to an 18-4 advantage.
GHS was in front 34-6 at the half and 50-11 at the third-quarter break.
Olivia Vandergriff, She’londa Wellington and Maddie Ward all scored six points for Guntersville. Lainie Phillips got five, Sophie Porch three, Mya Fennell and Cesleigh Martin two each and Brylee Hill one.
Autumn Abernathy’s 12 points led Brindlee Mountain.
Douglas 69,
DAR 26
The Lady Eagles exploded for 21 first-quarter points and never looked back as they crushed No. 5 seed DAR.
Head coach Cliff Mitchell’s squad sank five 3-pointers in the first period, including two by Sydnie Sanders, to build a 21-5 lead at the break.
For the game, Douglas connected on 12 treys to the Lady Patriots’ one.
The Lady Eagles owned a 36-18 lead at intermission and expanded it to 64-22 at the final rest stop. Tori Rojek hit a pair of 3s and scored 10 third-quarter points for Douglas.
Five Lady Eagles scored in double figures, topped by Rojek’s 18 points. Sydnie Sanders had 13 and Juliana Allen, Mallory Ackles and Madison Franklin 10 each.
Carlie Camp contributed three, Chloe Avans and Crimson Sanders both two and Maddie Hayes one.
DAR’s leading scorer was Caitlin O’Neal with eight. Lauren Buchanan netted six.
