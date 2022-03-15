Blood donors are needed as the nation and local communities continue to feel the impact of blood shortages.
The demand for blood continues to rise, and blood donors are asked to donate soon. All blood types are needed to help the local blood supply, ensuring hospitals have the blood required to treat traumas and patients needing blood transfusions.
“Blood donors are needed now more than ever to make sure blood is ready when patients are in need,” said JD Pettyjohn, LifeSouth’s COO. “Many people only think of donating blood during a tragedy or disaster, but blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of patients, and right now we are struggling to maintain an adequate supply.”
Donating blood is safe, takes about an hour and can save three lives. LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors serve patients at Huntsville Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Athens-Limestone Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center North, Marshall Medical Center South, Crestwood Medical Center, Parkway Medical Center, Lawrence Medical Center, Cullman Regional, Helen Keller Hospital, Red Bay Hospital, Madison Hospital, Gadsden Regional, Lakeland Community Hospital, and North Alabama Shoals Hospital.
Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.
All blood donors receive a thank you gift, refreshments and a mini-physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure. Find a blood drive or donor center near you at lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.
