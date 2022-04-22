While it was the Arab Knights who came away with the team titles on Tuesday at the annual Marshall County Track and Field Championships, held Tuesday at Guntersville High School, it was the Amiah Murry and Daniel Leija of Albertville show when it came to individual accomplishments.
Murry, who claimed the state indoor triple jump title this past winter, shined on Tuesday, winning top individual honors in four events to pace Albertville on the way to a second-place team finish.
Murry opened the day with a victory in the 100-meter dash, hitting the tape in 12.69 seconds, three-tenths ahead of the runner up. Murry followed up by dominating the 200, winning by near a second and a half over teammate Kaeli Mostella with a time of 26.63.
In the field events, Murry jumped to 16 feet, five inches in the long jump to win by more than half a foot, and capped her day with her best event, the triple jump. Murry posted a mark of 37 feet, four inches, winning by nearly five feet to cap her day and her fourth title.
Murray’s marks in the long and triple jump both established new school records.
Murray’s big day helped Albertville tie Guntersville for second with 159 points, while Arab ran away from the competition with 216 for the team title.
Murry wasn’t the only Aggie to have a strong day on the track, as Daniel Leija dominated this distance events, picking up three wins of his own at the meet.
Leija topped teammate Juan Gaspar in the 800 for his fist win, clocking in at 2:06.10, then winning the 1600 by nearly five seconds in 4:39.40. Leija then held off Bailey Kendrick of DAR in the 3200 for his final victory of the day, edging the eighth grader by less than three seconds to win with a time of 10:03.97.
Leija’s day helped Albertville to 145.33 points on the day, while Arab captured the team crown with 197.66.
For their efforts, both Murray and Leija were named County MVP for the meet.
Other multiple-event winners on the day included Carter Lambert of Boaz. The senior speedster won the 100-meter dash in 11.03 seconds, nearly half a second clear of runner-up Chris Murry of Albertville.
Lambert later went on to win the 200 with a time of 22.71, nearly half a second clear of Bryant Beuoy of Arab.
