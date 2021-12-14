The AHSAA’s bi-annual reclassification of schools was released on Tuesday morning, with only one area school moving to a new class, but most of the other local teams seeing their regions and areas affected by new opponents who moved into their class.
After playing the last two seasons at the 3A level, which included state titles in 2020 in football, competitive cheer, and boy’s basketball, the Fyffe Red Devils drop back to the 2A level in all sports.
Classification is determined every two years based on average daily enrollment numbers from the State Department of Education, with some schools also being affected by competitive balance points if they are a private school.
In football, the Red Devils go from playing nearby rivals Geraldine, Plainview and Sylvania in Region games, to now facing teams from northeast Alabama and Region 7, which included Collinsville, who also dropped from 3A to 2A, Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Sand Rock, Section, and Whitesburg Christian.
In volleyball, the Red Devils move to a new five-team area, Area 16, which includes Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section.
The Red Devil cross country teams will now move to Section 3, which includes those same teams from the football region, plus Cedar Bluff, Faith Christian, Gaston, Jacksonville Christian, Pleasant Valley, Skyline, Donoho, and Woodville. Cross Country sections combine 1A and 2A schools.
Area opponents in the winter and spring sports will be determined following the conclusion of those respective seasons.
Another big change in Tuesday’s announcement was that Sand Mountain’s 5A teams, Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville, and Sardis, who remain in Region 7 for football, but are joined by two more local schools for a seven-team Region, as both Arab and Scottsboro dropped from 6A to 5A to join Region 7. Former Region 7 opponents West Point and Fairview move over to Region 8.
Scottsboro and Arab dropping to 5A also had a big effect on volleyball, with Guntersville joining those two schools plus Fairview for a four-team area, while Area 13 with Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, and Sardis remaining unchanged.
At the 3A football level, Fyffe’s move created a reshuffling almost across the board, with Geraldine moving from Region 7 to Region 6, one of the toughest in the state.
In Region 6 the Bulldogs will face Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Plainview, Sylvania, and Westbrook Christian.
Asbury remains in 3A Region 7, which remains a seven-team region, and now feature Brindlee Mountain, Danville, Pennington, Madison Academy, Susan Moore, and Vinemont. The Rams were two students short of the cutoff for Class 4A.
In volleyball, Geraldine will be in a three-team area along with Plainview and Sylvania, while Asbury also moves into a three-team region along with Brindlee Mountain and Susan Moore.
In 2A football, West End remains in Region 6, featuring Cleveland, Gaston, Holly Pond, Locust Fork, Pleasant Valley, and Southeastern.
West End’s volleyball team will now face Collinsville, Gaston, and Sand Rock in 2A Area 13.
In 7A, Albertville saw no changes in its football region, remaining in Region 4, which includes Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens, and Sparkman. The Aggies volleyball opponents in area play will be Grissom, Huntsville, and Sparkman in 7A Area 7.
For the full list of classes, along with the Regions an Areas for each sport, please visit the AHSAA website.
