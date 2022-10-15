ARAB, Ala. — The 94th meeting between archrivals Guntersville and Arab produced the first top-10 matchup in series history, and the No. 10 Knights capitalized on turnovers and the running of Drake Franklin to beat No. 7 Guntersville 34-20 on Friday night at the Arab City Schools SportsPlex.
The Knights (8-1, 6-0) sewed up the Class 5A, Region 7 championship by ending Guntersville’s nine-game winning streak in the rivalry. It’s the first time Arab has beaten the Wildcats on its home field since 2009.
GHS leads the all-time series with Arab 61-31-2.
Guntersville (6-2, 3-2) dropped to third place in the Region 7 standings. The Wildcats conclude region play by hosting Sardis on Oct. 21.
GHS defensive lineman Cole Bryan recovered a Franklin fumble on the first offensive play Friday night, but the Wildcats dropped a fourth-down conversion pass, allowing Arab to escape without surrendering any points off the turnover.
The Knights took over and marched 72 yard in 12 plays, with Franklin rushing 1 yard for a touchdown with 5:48 left in the first period. Aiden Wooten’s extra point made it 7-0. For the game, Franklin had 28 carries for 160 yards.
Guntersville committed a special teams mistake on the kickoff, as they failed to field a high kick that hit the turf and was smothered by Arab’s Hagan Stewart. The Knights turned the gift into a 27-yard field goal by Will Caneer, extending their lead to 10-0 with 4:23 left.
The Wildcats took the kickoff and drove inside Arab’s 20 before losing a fumble that Stewart recovered. But on the next play, Arab quarterback Aidan Cox threw only his second interception of the year. E.J. Havis made the theft, and it led to Diego Lugo’s 28-yard field goal with 31 seconds left, cutting it to 10-3.
Arab collected the first of its two pick-sixes when John Ray Wilks returned his interception 42 yards to the end zone at the 9:07 mark of the second period. The point-after made it 17-3.
The Knights reached Guntersville’s 1-yard line on their final drive of the opening half, but a 5-yard penalty backed them up. Arab settled for Caneer’s 18-yard field goal with 4.4 seconds to go.
Penalties for holding and illegal procedure stalled the Wildcats’ opening drive of the second half, and Arab took over at its 49-yard line following a short punt.
The Knights drove 51 yards for a touchdown, a series aided by a personal foul facemask penalty against Guntersville. Franklin dashed 6 yards to the end zone with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter, and Wooten’s extra point put Arab in front 27-3.
On the ensuing drive, Arab’s Dylan Morrow picked off a pass and raced 31 yards down the GHS sideline for a touchdown. Wooten kicked it to 34-3 with 5:06 left in the third.
Guntersville responded by driving for Lugo’s 29-yard field goal, trimming it to 34-6 with 56.7 seconds to go.
Cox, who finished 11-of-14 for 99 yards, threw a 40-yard pass to Brody McCain on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving Arab a first down at the GHS 17. But the Wildcat defense stiffened, and Avery Clifton tackled a scrambling Cox for only a 1-yard gain on a fourth-and-five play with 9:35 remaining.
The Wildcat offense responded with a 12-play, 89-yard touchdown drive. Julyon Jordan scored from the 3 with 3:17 to go. Lugo’s point-after trimmed it to 34-13.
Arab went three-and-out after Guntersville’s touchdown, and freshman quarterback Street Smith — who made the first start of his varsity career — guided his team to another score.
Following a holding penalty that pushed the Wildcats back to the 30, a scrambling Smith hit Evan Taylor, who broke a couple of tackles and sprinted to the end zone with 22.2 seconds on the clock. Lugo added the point-after.
Smith completed 6-of-11 passes for 102 yards. Jordan paced Guntersville’s ground attack with 102 yards on 18 carries.
