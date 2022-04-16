The top girls basketball players in Marshall County were honored this week by the county’s eight head coaches with the selection of the All-Marshall County teams, along with individual awards.
The 5A State Champion Guntersville Wildcats led the way with selections, seeing their entire starting five selected to the teams, along with claiming three individual awards.
“It was a big season for us,” Guntersville coach Kenny Hill said. “It’s a testament to how well the girls played this season. They deserve it, and I’m proud of them.”
5A Player of the Year Olivia Vandergriff continued to add to her haul of postseason hardware by being the unanimous selection for County MVP by the coaches.
Vandergriff averaged 21.8 points per game, tops in the area, to go with 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
“She’s already First-Team All-State, 5A Player of the Year,” Hill said. “She worked for it, she worked hard, and has deserved every minute of it.”
In addition to Vandergriff getting top honor, teammate Lainie Phillips was tabbed as the County’s Co-Defensive MVP along with Evie Smart of Albertville.
Hill said that a testament to the impact Phillips had on defense was the team’s struggles while she was out. Phillips suffered a concussion early in the season, and during the time she missed the team lost three of their five games. Phillips’ highlight of the season came in the 5A title game, where she blocked the final shot attempt from Lee-Huntsville to secure the title.
“When we have our starting five out there we’re really good and connected defensively,” Hill said. “It started out at Mortimer Jordan against Hamilton, and Hamilton had really good player, and we put Lainie on her and Lainie absolutely locked her up. On a really good defensive team, she developed into our best on-ball defender, and did a tremendous job defensively and bought into it.”
Other Wildcats honored in the vote included Tazi Harris on the first team, Ivey Marsh on the Third Team, and Brylee Hill receiving Honorable Mention honors.
In addition to the player awards, Hill was unanimously named the County Coach of the Year after guiding the Wildcats to the first state title in program history, but quickly gave credit to the players for their effort and success this season.
“I appreciate it,” Hill said of the honor. “I’m flattered that they voted, but at the end of the day, that’s more of a player and team award. They worked their tails off and gave everything they had. When the coach gets the Coach of the Year award, that says more about that team, I know that’s a different way to look at it, but I owe it to those girls for just allowing me to coach them. It’s their award, they got out there and played and made me look good. It’s all about them.”
Albertville also saw a pair of individual award winners in this week’s selections, with standout senior guard Sarah Rutledge being named the County’s Offensive MVP. Rutledge led the Aggies in scoring on the year and helped lead the team to a runner-up finish in a loaded 7A area, along with a trip to the finals of the Marshall County Tournament.
“She made a huge impact for us on the court and off the court,” Albertville coach Matt Nelson said. “She led us in scoring, really helped us rebounding, we kind of went as Sarah went. She got to the hole, made shots, and defensively when we pressured she was at the top and forced a lot of steals for us. It’s going to leave a big hole for next year, because she had a great year and we’re definitely going to.”
Smart was named the Co-Defensive MVP, being asked to guard top scorers night-in, night-out in that tough 7A area. Smart, like Phillips, missed time during the season, with Nelson noting how much of an impact it made on the team when she wasn’t available to be on the court.
“When she went down it really hurt us,” Nelson added. “The way she plays defense, I’ve never had a player like her. She’s really aggressive and really makes it difficult for the other team’s ballhandlers. She’s quick, and the way she moves side to side, it’s not something everybody has. She’s had a really good three years for us, especially on that side of the ball.”
Joining Vandergriff and Rutledge on the First-Team selections were Tazi Harris of Guntersville, who averaged a double-double on the season, and Tori Rojek of Douglas, who led the team in scoring and helped the Eagles to a runner-up finish in the area, along with a trip to the sub-Regional round. Laney Kelley of Arab was the final First-Team selection.
Asbury were paced by Keya Nichols, their top scorer and rebounder on the season, with a spot on the Second Team, while Boaz were led by Jazira Roberts, one of the Pirates’ top scorers and rebounders, who was selected to the Third-Team.
Full selections for all teams and awards are listed below.
Girls Basketball All-Marshall County
MVP: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
Offensive MVP: Sarah Rutledge, Albertville
Defensive MVPs: Lainie Phillips, Guntersville; Evie Smart, Albertville
Coach of the Year: Kenny Hill, Guntersville
First Team
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
Sarah Rutledge, Albertville
Tori Rojek, Douglas
Tazi Harris, Guntersville
Laney Kelley, Arab
Second Team
Chantzly Kirkland, Brindlee Mountain
Lauren Buchanan, DAR
Emma Greer, Albertville
Keya Nichols, Asbury
Lainie Phillips, Guntersville
Third Team
Jazira Roberts, Boaz
Sydney Ferguson, Arab
Caroline Thomas, Albertville
Ivey Marsh, Guntersville
Kate Bolin, DAR
Honorable Mention
Kyleigh Willis, Brindlee Mountain
Madison Franklin, Douglas
Bryleigh Bodine, Arab
Amylia Langley, Boaz
Brylee Hill, Guntersville
Sheiyla Pacheco, Asbury
Mallory Ackles, Douglas
Emma Smith, Boaz
