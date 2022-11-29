CROSSVILLE, Ala. — The Crossville varsity boys basketball team extended its winning streak to four games on Wednesday before Thanksgiving with a 75-68 victory over Valley Head.
The Lions (4-1) led 24-15, 44-31 and 55-46 at the quarter breaks.
“This was a tough, physical game that was good for us to play,” CHS head coach Jay Shankles said. “Valley Head plays a style that we don’t see often.
“They got after us when they got off the bus. Their style doesn’t let you run sets and we knew that going in. At some point, you have to be a basketball player and make basketball plays, and that’s what we were able to do tonight.”
The Lions’ Kaejuan Hatley recorded career highs with 37 points and 17 rebounds. Behind Hatley, Ulises Figueroa scored 14, Levi Bouldin six, Edward Hernandez six, Caleb Causey five, Jadiel Gonzalez four, Josue Velazquez two and Jesus Velazquez one.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys at this point,” Shankles said. “As a coach, we always want more. But, these guys have worked hard and are really trying to change the culture here and give this community something to be proud of with their efforts.
“We just want to be a blessing and hope someone can follow our lead and realize that through toughness and a little grit, we can make a change.”
