Patricia Crawford
Boaz
Mrs. Patricia Crawford, 85, of Boaz, died on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral service was on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Morris Stephens officiating. Interment was in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Crawford is survived by her sons, Cliff (Brenda Jackson) Crawford, of Boaz and Jim (Delynn) Crawford, of Guntersville; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Max Holland and Ronnie Mauney, both North Carolina; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ira and Gayle Crawford.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Janet Taylor Butler
Boaz
Mrs. Janet Taylor Butler, 84, of Boaz, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Rehab Select of Albertville.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Martin and Bro. Ken Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home
Mrs. Butler is survived by her husband, Rev. Jerry Butler, of Boaz; sons, Jeff and Carol Butler, of Leeds, and Jonathan Butler, of Sylacauga; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and sisters, Jayne Poston and Alice (Randall) Weir, all of Tennessee.
Joyce Bickerstaff
Boaz
Joyce Bickerstaff, 74, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her Funeral Service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at New Welcome Cemetery in Egypt Community. Rev. Joe Noojin will be officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday 2:30 until 4 p.m. before the service.
Mrs. Bickerstaff is survived by her sons, Dewayne Bickerstaff (Michelle), and Dennis Bickerstaff (Jennifer); daughter, Sandy Bickerstaff (John Graham); 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, W.C. Harden.
Harold “Gene”
Walters
Boaz
Harold “Gene” Walters, 82, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Sister Lennie Jo Carroll will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Wydean Walters; daughter, Paula Yeager (Steve); one grandson; brothers, Randall Walters and Roger Walters; and sisters, Linda Driskell, Peggy Lusher and Pauline Walters.
Elizabeth Marie
“Betty” Prince
Boaz
Elizabeth Marie “Betty” Prince, 83, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Smith (John Hagerty), Donna Presley (Tim) and Cyndi Young (Brad); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Doris Anderson
Albertville
Doris Anderson, 94, of Albertville, died Sept. 12, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services will be Sept. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Walls officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Anderson (Chris Hartranft).
Bonnie Davis White
Albertville
Bonnie Davis White, 69, of Albertville, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Bob) Ivin; sister, Patsy Davidson; brother, Robert “Skeeter” (Lori) Davis; stepson, Edward White; son, Hunter White; stepdaughter, Kriss White; two nephews; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
